No news might be good news for Kansas on the Bill Self front, as the coach weighs his potential future with the program amid a backdrop of health concerns in the last few years. For now, that’s where the Jayhawks are at.

While speculation has run rampant about Self’s decision, the Kansas head coach has yet to make any decisions. In fact, he told The Kansas City Star’s Gary Bedore that some of the comments out there are “b.s., bad info.”

That is the very latest on the Bill Self decision, with “no news to report,” per Bedore. So the waiting game continues.

Following Kansas‘ exit from the NCAA Tournament after suffering a loss to St. John’s in the Round of 32, Bill Self immediately got the question. What does his future hold?

With a few health issues in recent years that have impacted his availability at times, many have wondered if the legendary Kansas coach might soon call it a career. Self hadn’t gotten that far just yet, shortly after his team’s season ended.

“Well, I hadn’t really gone through much on the court,” he said. “I’ve gone through some stuff off the court. So I’ll get back and get with family and visit and see what’s going on.”

Self’s last known issue came in January, when he missed a game against Colorado due to health reasons. Self experienced atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular and rapid heartbeat that can cause shortness of breath and lightheadedness.

In any case, Self planned to do some reflection after the season. Then he’ll make a decision.

“I love what I do,” he said. “I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well. So I’ll get back home and it’ll all be discussed.”

More on Bill Self’s health issues

The January health scare for Self came after the coach was already hospitalized this past July after experiencing “some concerning symptoms” during a summer practice. He underwent an additional heart procedure and had two stents inserted before being released two days later.

Self was also hospitalized in 2023, causing him to miss the entire Big 12 Tournament and the start of the NCAA Tournament. At that time, Self underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents placed to treat blocked arteries, per ESPN.

Bill Self turned 63 this past December and is in his 23rd season coaching at Kansas and his 35th overall as a head coach. He has won two national championships with the Jayhawks in 2008 and 2022 and taken the team to four Final Fours.