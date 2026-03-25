After the North Carolina job came open on Tuesday, attention quickly shifted to Lawrence. Everyone is now waiting to see if Bill Self will retire and leave Kansas vacant as well. Rumors have swirled about the possibility coming to fruition at some point Wednesday. However, a report has since shot down the idea.

“There are some loose rumors out there in CBB circles this morning that Bill Self could announce his retirement from today, but a source close to Self tells @CBSSports that is ‘bad information’ and not on the table as of now,” Matt Norlander said via X.

Self has been in charge at Kansas since 2003, putting together one of the more impressive resumes we have ever seen in college basketball. Countless conference championships, both regular season and tournament, are on there. At KU, how you perform in the NCAA Tournament means more than anything, though. And Self has two national championships, an additional two Final Fours, and five Elite Eights.

Results in recent years have not been as good, though. Kansas won a national championship in 2022, and since then, they have not made it out of the first weekend. It’s been second-round exits in three of the last four NCAA Tournaments, with a Round of 64 loss thrown in there too. The latest came on Sunday when the Jayhawks lost to the St. John’s Red Storm and Rick Pitino at the buzzer.

After the game, Self did speak about his future at a press conference. Health issues have been a part of Self’s life in recent years, now wanting to discuss next steps with his family once back in Lawrence.

“I haven’t decided. I’ll get back and visit with family,” Self said. “I’ve had obviously some issues off the court, health-wise and that’ll be discussed. But I love what I do. I want to feel good while I’m doing it, though. So we’ll get back and we’ll discuss that when we get back.”

Kansas projects to have another great roster for the 2026-2027 season. Four freshmen will be entering the program, headlined by point guard Tay Kinney. There might even be more on the way, as KU is thought to be in the running for No. 1 overall player per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Tyran Stokes. Of course, retention work and NCAA transfer portal additions can be made.

Questions will remain about who will be the head coach for those players. At some point, we will find out the answer. Norlander just does not believe the news drops on Wednesday.