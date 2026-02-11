Former coach Bruce Pearl has some concerns regarding Kansas star Darryn Peterson, if he were coaching the guard. Speaking on TNT Sports Tuesday night, Pearl noted how good Peterson was in the Jayhawks’ lineup, but it’s alarming.

There’s been a lot of drama and speculation regarding Peterson’s injuries and status with the team. The team actually called out the viral video from Monday’s game against Arizona where allegedly an ESPN stat worker was caught on video texting inside info about the Jayhawks’ star.

Others like Colin Cowherd called out critics of Peterson and called him a No. 1 overall pick-type, plus likened him to Kobe Bryant. But the way Pearl sees it, there are some red flags.

“They’re really good with him,” Pearl said. “They’re really good without him. You know, the difference is he doesn’t have the ball in his hands when he’s not playing out there, and other guys have got to do more. I don’t think this is going to affect his draft stock, because I think everybody that I talked to in league, he still looks like the number one guy.

“But if I was coaching in the NBA, I’m sorry, I would have some concern. Missing 11 out of 24 games for hamstrings and quad pulls and just a long list of different things. My job is to coach a team. My job is to win championship. General Manager can make another decision. I’d be, I would be a little concerned about, you know, just how tough he is.”

Peterson did not play against Arizona on Monday night due to experiencing flu-like symptoms. He was scratched from the lineup after not appearing with Kansas during warmups ahead of tip-off.

It’s the 11th game Peterson has missed this season. He missed nine earlier in the season for a hamstring injury, another for and now one for an illness.

When he does play, Peterson is a game-changer for Kansas. Peterson averages 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Jayhawks this season, turning into one of the best players in the country.

All signs pointed toward Peterson playing on Monday. However, the Kansas star will be sidelined at least against Arizona. His status for Saturday’s top-10 matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones remains to be seen.