Darryn Peterson vs. OSU: Bruce Pearl reacts to Bill Self suggesting star pulled himself

After a night of wild finishes around college basketball, somehow it was Kansas head coach Bill Self and his star player Darryn Peterson throwing the hoops world for a loop in a blowout from the bench. And Bruce Pearl and his TNT Sports teammates couldn’t comprehend it either. They don’t understand how Peterson has so much on-court control in Lawrence.

The issue starts with minutes. After 20 points in 16 minutes from Peterson in the first half vs. Oklahoma State, the Kansas star played just three minutes in the second half in route to 23 points overall during the 81-69 win.

Peterson playing sparingly has become the norm in the 2025-2026 college basketball season. Not so normal was Self’s reaction. He seemed just as perplexed as anybody on this night.

“We’ve had this happen more than a couple of times,” Self told reporters after the game. “I didn’t anticipate that tonight at all. I thought he was good to go. But we only got 18 minutes out of him. That’s disappointing because he could have had a really good night.”

While Adam Lefko and Jamal Mashburn almost couldn’t believe their ears, Jalen Rose likened Self’s comments to a parent quietly scolding their kid through subtle tactics and reverse psychology. Pearl simply linked the lack of explanation as a sign of who’s really in control of Peterson’s minutes.

Not Bill Self.

And Pearl turned on the check engine light for NBA general managers looking to add Peterson to their team come June.

“I think the fact that Bill Self was caught off guard,” Pearl noted. “If he wasn’t caught off guard, he handles it this way, ‘We had a 15-point lead; he’s coming off this and that — a little bit of load management. I wanted to get the other guys involved to close out a game.

“He was preparing for him to play in the second half. It tells me that there are some people that are in Darryn’s life that may not be in that locker room that are telling him, ‘Hey as soon as you feel this way; you need to shut it down.’ And I do think there’s enough talk about it that an NBA general manager’s gotta look at it and say, ‘Can I depend on this guy?'”

Bruce Pearl thinks Darryn Peterson’s teammates understand

As Pearl summed up what an NBA general manager might think, Lefko wanted to keep it purely college basketball. The studio host shifted the conversation back to how Peterson’s action could affect Kansas’ national title chances.

The former Auburn coach reminded everyone that this isn’t your father’s college basketball. Times have changed, and so have locker rooms.

“It’s a business, and I think the kids in the locker room understand he’s got a chance to be no. 1,” Pearl said. “They want him to be healthy. I think times have changed a little bit. Years ago, there might have been guys in the locker room that would have really taken him to task a little bit like, ‘Hey man, we need you to win this championship.’ But they all recognize it might just be bigger than that.”

Many things have changed in college basketball, but Peterson’s up-and-down minutes count doesn’t seem to be one of them. And Pearl sees that remaining unchanged as the year concludes:

“So disappointed, and this is not the last we’re going to hear of this story.”