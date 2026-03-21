Following a dominant performance in the first half against Cal Baptist on Friday, it became clear Kansas was heading toward a showdown with St. John’s in the Round of 32. Darryn Peterson led the charge in the Round of 64, and TNT’s Charles Barkley had a message for the star guard.

Barkley noted the chatter around Peterson this season as he went in-and-out of the lineup. Heading into the NCAA Tournament, he confirmed he was dealing with cramps, but there were still questions about his availability.

Peterson’s talent was clear, though, and he made that clear throughout his freshman campaign. But Barkley sees the St. John’s matchup as a potential statement game for the projected NBA lottery pick, and that was his message Friday night.

“Let me tell you something. They play St. John’s next. … If I had as much talent as him, I would take that as a personal challenge,” Barkley said at halftime of UConn vs. Furman. “Because you know St. John’s, they’re going to play like Houston, they’re going to play like Michigan State. They’re going to bring great energy and effort. That’s going to be a fun game to watch.”

Through 22 games this year, Peterson shined at Kansas. He headed into the matchup with Cal Baptist averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 38.4% from three-point territory. That mark put him second on the roster behind Tre White. In Friday’s victory, Peterson led the way with 28 points in 37 minutes of action.

Although chatter grew during the season about Peterson’s availability, Barkley said there’s no denying the talent he brings, especially with the NBA Draft likely looming. From a basketball standpoint, the Hall of Famer sees plenty of potential.

“As I said earlier, there’s a lot of noise around that kid,” Barkley said. “I don’t know what’s true and what’s not true. But if you’re looking for a basketball player, I’d get his phone number because he is spectacular. He’s got a great body, great size.

“Listen, everybody has opinions on everything nowadays. He’s a young kid. I don’t know if he’s done everything right or perfect, but he’s entitled to make mistakes. But listen, if you’re looking for a basketball player – and that’s what we’re looking for – he’s a terrific player.”

With Friday’s victory over Cal Baptist, Darryn Peterson and Kansas are heading to Sunday’s Round of 32. Tip-off for the matchup against St. John’s had not been announced at the time of publication.