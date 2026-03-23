Bill Self has contemplated retirement the past few off-seasons as he’s dealt with multiple health issues after having two stents inserted into his heart in July 2025. This offseason won’t be any different after the 63-year-old Kansas head coach revealed he planned to take some time to evaluate his future following Sunday night’s heartbreaking 67-65 loss to St. John’s in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

“I love what I do,” Self said postgame Sunday night. “I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well. So I’ll get back home and it’ll all be discussed.”

Self’s last known issue occurred in late January, when he missed a game against Colorado after being briefly hospitalized after experiencing atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular and rapid heart beat that can cause shortness of breath and lightheadedness at practice the day before. He also missed the entire Big 12 Tournament and part of the NCAA Tournament in 2023 after being hospitalized for chest tightness and balance concerns. It was then that Self underwent a heart catheterization and first had two stents placed to treat blocked arteries.

While Self didn’t give any indication if he was leaning one way or the other Sunday, at least one member of the CBS Sports crew hopes the Jayhawks’ two-time NCAA national champion head coach simply calls it a career. Charles Barkley believes the stresses of modern college basketball, especially when it comes to the pressures to win big year-in and year-out while also balancing NIL and revenue-sharing with players, might be too much for Self to handle given his past health issues.

Charles Barkley on Bill Self’s looming retirement decision: ‘I hope he says … “I’m just going to chill at home”‘

“He’s one of the greatest coaches ever, he’s a true nice guy too, he’s a gentleman. But when you have success in life as long a career as he’s had, the main thing you want to do is finish it out happy and healthy,” Barkley said following Kansas’ loss Sunday evening. “And listen, sports are stressful, and it’s only going to get more stressful. With NIL, when you’re paying these college players, people are going to be … Kansas is expected to win all the time. But he’s had a great career, he’s a great man. I hope he says, ‘Hey man, thank you, thank you, thank you, and I’m just going to chill at home.’”

While his fellow CBS Sports panel-mates wouldn’t go that far, Barkley doubled down on his belief the pressures of the modern game aren’t something Self should have to deal with in light of his past heart problems.

“(Coaching) is a stressful thing, man. To be a coach today there’s so much stress because of social media, and the money you have to give these players,” Barkley added. “You can’t lose and pay players, that’s like NBA and NFL coaches. You get paid to win, nothing else. It’s tough being a coach today, it’s stressful.”