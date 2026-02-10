Colin Cowherd calls out critics of Kansas' Darryn Peterson not playing in win vs. Arizona

Colin Cowherd called out the critics of Kansas star Darryn Peterson stating he would be a risk in the NBA Draft this June. The Jayhawks star reminded Cowherd of Kobe Bryant and despite missing nearly half of the games this year, including Monday night’s win over undefeated Arizona, Cowherd would take him immediately.

“So the upcoming NBA Draft will be pretty special. It’s got three or four great players, one at BYU, one at Duke, and Darryn Peterson plays for Kansas,” Cowherd said on his radio show on Tuesday. “He’s closest looking player I’ve seen to Kobe Bryant. He’s a jump off the television player. They played Arizona last night. It was in Lawrence, Kansas, and Kansas won, but Peterson didn’t play. So a huge win for Kansas.

“Arizona is outstanding. Peterson didn’t play. In fact, he’s missed 11 of their 24 starts, cramping last night, he had the flu, and there’s a lot of concern. ‘Whoa, I’m hearing this. Whoa, you can’t draft this guy.’ The NBA makes trading difficult. The NFL does not. If you can get a Kobe Bryant-level athlete, you draft him.”

Head coach Bill Self explained Peterson was dealing with flu-like symptoms, but was only ruled out moments before the game began. That was cause for concern.

Darryn Peterson misses game vs. Arizona

Peterson’s availability for the Jayhawks this season has been a huge talking point. Arguably the most impressive player in the country, Peterson has missed multiple games this season or sat out after initially taking the floor. Cramping has been a major issue for Peterson, but his health has held him out before as well. In addition to not playing on Monday night against Arizona, Peterson has missed games against Duke, UConn and others.

“I remember years ago, Christian McCaffrey skipped the Sun Bowl, and people are like, ‘whoa, hey, you got to show up for your team.’ It was the Sun Bowl, and he was a transformational running back talent,” Cowherd explained. “You draft Christian McCaffrey if he’s available, you’re one of the most talented guys that’s ever played the position … Like, if you live in Arizona, you need a pool. It’s not going to elevate, it’s going to be expensive, you’ll have to resurface it, it may leak. The maintenance is a pain in the butt … You’ll never get your money back on a pool. You’ll get it back on a kitchen. You’ll get it back on your bathrooms. You’ll never get the money back on a pool, but if you live in Arizona, you got to have one. And if you’re in the NBA, you got to have (Peterson.)”