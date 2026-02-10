Kansas achieved one of the biggest wins of the college basketball season on Monday night, knocking off No. 1 and unbeaten Arizona at Allen Fieldhouse on Big Monday. But the win did not come without more controversy around star Darryn Peterson.

Peterson was ruled out of the game just barely before the game began, with what Kansas defined as “flu-like symptoms.” Following the win, Kansas head coach Bill Self addressed Peterson’s absence, admitting that the Jayhawks knew on Sunday he might not play in the game and waited until Monday night to make the call.

“We don’t know if it’s the flu, it’s flu-like symptoms. At least that’s what I’ve been told,” Self said. “So he didn’t practice yesterday, but we were hoping he could play today. He came out for shootaround, wasn’t able to go so. But we didn’t know until probably 7, 7:30 that he probably wasn’t going to be able to go, but we knew it was 50-50, yesterday that he may not be able to play.”

Peterson was never listed on the pregame availability report, so the absence came as even more of a shock. Self explained why that was the case.

“We thought he’d go,” Self said. “I thought adrenaline would kick in and he would go. He was at shootaround today. He was out there. But you could just tell he didn’t feel great. We were all hopeful he would kick in and be ready to go. You sound like you bet on the game. But there was no ploy with that at all.”

Peterson’s availability for the Jayhawks this season has been a huge talking point. Arguably the most impressive player in the country, Peterson has missed multiple games this season or sat out after initially taking the floor. Cramping has been a major issue for Peterson, but his health has held him out before as well. In addition to not playing on Monday night against Arizona, Peterson has missed games against Duke, UConn and others.

There’s no doubt that when Peterson is on the floor, he is an explosive player for Kansas. Peterson is averaging 20.5 points per game on 48.9% shooting, as well as grabbing 4.2 rebounds per game. Peterson put the country on notice on January 31, when he had 18 points and three rebounds in 20 minutes of action against BYU and star AJ Dybantsa. But Peterson missed the majority of the second half due to cramping.

Kansas addresses viral text about Peterson

Speculation about Peterson’s health on Monday night took a new turn when a video emerged of someone on the sideline texting an unknown person about Peterson being out. The text, which was captured in a video by Barstool Arizona, seemed to indicate a rift between Self and Peterson over his health.

“So he’s sick and he didn’t tell anyone in practice and Bill said don’t half a** it if your gonna play, if not sit,” the text message appeared to say. “DP said F**k It, I’m out.”

Kansas Athletics has since refuted the content inside the video. They claim a worker contracted by ESPN is the one behind the text message. Senior Associate AD for Strategic Communications Daniel Berk released a statement on social media, explaining things from the KU side.

“The person texting in this video is a contracted crew worker who handles official stats during the game for ESPN,” Berk said. “He does not work for KU and is not affiliated with the athletic department in any way. He has no inside information and was speculating. We are handling internally.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report