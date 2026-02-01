Darryn Peterson injury update: Bill Self addresses Kansas star's absence in second half vs. BYU

Darryn Peterson made his return for Kansas in arguably the biggest game of the season to this point. Peterson was going head-to-head with BYU‘s AJ Dybantsa, with plenty of NBA people watching. And through the first half, Peterson emerged as the clear winner thanks to a great overall performance.

Things changed in the second half, though. Peterson watched most of the final 20 minutes from the bench. A lot of questions were asked during the game, and even to head coach Bill Self during his press conference. Apparently, cramps were what kept Peterson from being out there.

“Self said Elmarko Jackson got nicked up and Darryn Peterson had cramps,” On3 | Rivals’ JayhawkSlant said via X.

Peterson scoring 18 points will take most of the headlines. Six of his eight shots went down, three of which were from three-point land. Add in three free throws and Kansas was able to build up a massive lead because of Peterson’s offensive ability.

However, he did a lot more than just put the ball through the hoop. Peterson was active on the defensive end, forcing three BYU turnovers via steals. A nice assist even led to a corner three. The stat sheet wraps up with three rebounds, showing Peterson did a little bit of everything against BYU.

Kansas clearly did not perform as well once Peterson took a seat on the bench. The Cougars wound up outscoring the home Jayhawks 45-32 without the former Five-Star Plus+ prospect out there.