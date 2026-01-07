Darryn Peterson injury update: Bill Self addresses Kansas star's late absence vs. TCU

Injury issues continued to affect Kansas star freshman Darryn Peterson on Tuesday evening in an overtime win against TCU. The Jayhawks guard had undoubtedly the best game of his career thus far to finish with 32 points, but gave way to some pain late in the second half.

With KU trailing by nine points and two minutes remaining, Peterson asked coach Bill Self if he could sub out of the game. Somehow the Jayhawks found a way to get back into the game without him, cutting it down to a 87-84 Horned Frogs lead with only five seconds left.

Self subbed Peterson back into the contest at that point, and he was fouled on the potential game-tying 3-pointer. He nailed all three free throws to send the game into overtime, where Kansas went on to win.

Speaking postgame, Self explained that Peterson was dealing with cramping issues near the end of the contest. However, he asked the guard to tough it out for the final five seconds of regulation.

“The bottom line is, he started the cramping,” the coach said. “So that was his decision to come out. He wouldn’t have come out, obviously, unless he had to. But I think for five seconds he could suck it up. But even after he made the three free throws he said, ‘OK, get me out.’ He’s a special talent, but we don’t know how to play with him yet and he doesn’t know how to play with the others yet.”

Peterson subbed back out after making the free throws and never returned to the game. His teammates again stepped up in the overtime period, with Melvin Council Jr. scoring nine of his 18 points total for the game.

Self was pressed on why he put Darryn Peterson back into the game at the end of regulation if he wasn’t healthy enough to play the overtime. But the coach brushed off the decision.

“He was only in for five seconds,” he said. “…I didn’t ask him if he wanted to, he had to. So that was where that was.”

Peterson has only played six games of 15 for Kansas this season as he has struggled to stay healthy due to hamstring and quad injuries. But he has been highly effective when available, averaging a team-high 22.5 point along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Self had previously addressed the possibility of limiting Peterson’s minutes as he continues to heal from his injuries. Peterson played only 23 minutes against UCF on Saturday, but saw 32 minutes Tuesday against TCU even though he sat the end of regulation and all of overtime.

Even in the midst of his big performance, Peterson still has injuries looming over him with conference play in full swing. We’ll see what his minutes look like in the Jayhawks’ next game against West Virginia on Saturday.