Darryn Peterson injury update: Bill Self addresses rumors of possibly shutting down Kansas star

There’s no doubt that, when he’s on the court, Kansas star freshman guard Darryn Peterson is one of the best players in all of college basketball.

The problem for the Jayhawks, however, has been Peterson’s lingering leg issues. Due to this lingering injury, the Canton, OH native has played in just five of Kansas‘ 14 games this season. They are just 3-2 in games that Peterson has played in.

He was exceptional in Kansas‘ 81-75 loss to UCF on Saturday. Peterson scored a career-high 26 points on 8/17 shooting, but 23 of those points came in the first half. He scored just three points before exiting in the second half, which was a major factor in the loss to the Golden Knights.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against TCU, Kansas head coach Bill Self was asked whether or not the possibility of shutting down Peterson for the season has surfaced.

“No, no,” Self said on Monday. “He’s a good kid. No. Not at all. There’s people that have their own opinions on that, but no. There hasn’t been one thing talked about that. We hope it doesn’t get to that, obviously, but this is something he’ll have to deal with regardless of timing and all that stuff moving forward. Hopefully we can help him get his arms around that and deal with it.”

Bill Self discusses managing Darryn Peterson’s minutes heading forward

Due to his inability to stay on the court, Self was then asked about how they will go about managing Peterson’s minutes against the Hornded Frogs and going forward.

“I don’t know if there’s a right or wrong answer,” Self replied. “I said minute restriction, but that minute restriction is there’s no guarantee. There’s no medical evidence saying you should play this much or that much or anything like that. The one thing I would say is playing him less in the first half is something that we haven’t done, so we haven’t done it. Would that possibly impact the second half? We don’t know, but I’ll wait and see how he feels. He felt really, really good the other day.”

“He played obviously pretty well the first half, but the second half after the TV timeout, had to come out obviously. We sub him in and he makes a three and he needs to come out again. So don’t think for a second he didn’t play down the stretch due to minutes restriction. He didn’t play down the stretch because his legs didn’t allow him to do that. We hope like heck that it’ll be better, but we don’t quite have the formula yet in how to do this, nor does anyone have a formula yet.”

No. 22 Kansas, looking to earn its first Big 12 victory of the season, tips off against TCU Tuesday night at 9:00 PM ET. The game can be seen on ESPN.