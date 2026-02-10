Darryn Peterson will not play against Arizona on Monday night due to experiencing flu-like symptoms. Peterson was scratched from the lineup after not appearing with Kansas during warmups.

It’s the 11th game Peterson has missed this season. He missed nine earlier in the season for a hamstring injury, another for and now one for an illness.

When he does play, Peterson is a game-changer for Kansas. Peterson averages 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Jayhawks this season.

Kansas head coach Bill Self publicly challenged Peterson after scoring a season-low 14 points against Utah last weekend. He also logged three rebounds, two steals and an assist. He was 5-of-12 from the floor and 1-of-5 from 3-point range.

“I didn’t think he had a good week,” Self said after the game. “I thought he was unbelievable against BYU for a half and Texas Tech. … Got through (Utah). Got through it. But there wasn’t much pop or energy like there needs to be. He’s got to be a lot better. We all do.”

All signed pointed toward Peterson played on Monday. However, the Kansas star will be sidelined for at least against Arizona. His status for Saturday’s top-10 matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones remains to be seen.

Against the Wildcats, Kansas will instead lean on guards Tre White and Melvin Council Jr., as well as standout forward Flory Bidunga without their star freshman. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET live on ESPN.

Arizona is looking to win its 24th game to start the season while Kansas looks to avoid its third loss in conference play. Kansas comes into the matchup on a seven-game win streak and an 8-2 record against the Big 12.

The top-ranked Wildcats’ 23-0 start to the season is a conference record. The 1996-97 Kansas Jayhawks team started 22-0, which Arizona surpassed after an overwhelming 84-47 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.