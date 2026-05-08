Darryn Peterson reveals high creatine doses led to hospitalization: 'I thought I was going to die'

The questions followed Darryn Peterson everywhere during his lone season with the Kansas Jayhawks. Why was one of the nation’s top freshmen constantly battling cramps? Why did he miss games? Why did he sometimes have to come out midgame despite being one of the most talented players in college basketball?

Months later, Peterson now finally has an answer. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Peterson revealed that high doses of creatine ultimately led to the frightening health issues that derailed portions of his freshman season, including one terrifying episode that landed him in the hospital by ambulance: “I thought I was going to die on the training table that day,” Peterson said.

The former five-star prospect explained that his problems began shortly after Bill Self’s annual preseason boot camp last September. What initially appeared to be dehydration quickly spiraled into something much more serious.

Peterson said the cramps started in his legs before spreading throughout his entire body: “First his legs started cramping. Then his stomach, back, arms and hands,” Shelburne wrote. “Eventually his whole body was cramping.”

By the time he reached the training room, Peterson was apparently begging staffers to call 911. Doctors initially treated him for dehydration, pumping several bags of fluids into his body intravenously. But the mystery lingered throughout the season as Peterson continued battling recurring cramping episodes while trying to stay on the court for Kansas.

The issue became one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Jayhawks all year long. Peterson missed 11 games and exited several others early while critics questioned his conditioning and availability. Behind the scenes however, the projected top NBA Draft pick was doing everything possible to figure out what was wrong.

Among his methods were preventative IV treatments, electrolytes, carb loading, massage therapy and diet changes. Unfortunately, nothing consistently worked: “They saw I was in rehab every day before practice, after practice,” Peterson said. “Trying all types of stuff.”

Eventually, post-season testing revealed the likely culprit. Peterson said doctors determined his baseline creatine levels were already naturally high before he began taking supplements and loading doses after arriving at Kansas likely pushed those levels into unsafe territory.

Alas, the good news is Peterson said he’s finally feeling normal again. Since stopping creatine supplements, he reportedly hasn’t experienced any issues while preparing for the NBA Draft in Los Angeles.

Despite everything he battled, Peterson still flashed why many evaluators view him as one of the elite prospects in basketball. The former Jayhawks star averaged over 20 points per game and showed stretches of dominance whenever healthy, even while playing through fear and uncertainty: “I’ve been thinking about how differently things could have been,” Peterson admitted.

Now healthy, Peterson hopes NBA teams will finally get to see the version of himself Kansas never fully could. The Jayhawks might’ve missed out, but the NBA is ready to see what Peterson has in store for them.