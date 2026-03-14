Darryn Peterson reveals 'traumatic experience' dealing with full-body cramps

Darryn Peterson missed 11 games during the regular season for various reasons. One of those including cramping, which the Kansas star has now revealed the terrifying extent of what he was dealing with.

“I had like a full-body (cramp), super serious,” Peterson told the Kansas City Star’s Shreyas Laddha. ”You could say it was traumatic. I would say it was a traumatic experience.”

They first occurred in September. Peterson explained that Kansas went through boot camp the previous week — no basketball, just conditioning. It caught up to him, and his body “locked up” on him. At one point, it even led to him having to be checked into the hospital.

Peterson said he “tried to fight it.” However, his dad tells him that his mind is a joystick. “You can’t beat your mind.”

Despite everything that’s happened, Peterson said that he never considered shutting himself down despite the narrative that he may be focused on the NBA Draft rather than his time at Kansas. He rejected this notion.

“There was some foolish stuff being said, but I could have probably did better in probably (getting) in front of it instead of people making stuff up,” Peterson said. “It’s over now, but don’t nobody say nothing about me finishing games and stuff now, which is funny to me. But I don’t really care. I am just glad I am feeling better.”

Peterson ultimately missed 11 games during the regular season. His ailments including cramping, a sprained ankle, a strained hamstring, a quad issue and an undisclosed illness.

Still, he’s undeniable when he’s healthy and on the court. He averages a Kansas-high 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals in the 22 games he’s played in. Against TCU in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, he scored 24 points and logged eight rebounds.

Kansas lost to Houston in the semifinals, and now await their fate on Selection Sunday along with the rest of the country. The full men’s bracket will be revealed live on CBS with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.