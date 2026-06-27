Darryn Peterson's jersey number with Utah Jazz after 2026 NBA Draft revealed

Darryn Peterson received a familiar number when the Utah Jazz revealed his new jersey for his upcoming rookie campaign. The No. 2 overall pick out of Kansas will wear No. 22 like he did with the Jayhawks.

Peterson was in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards. However, they opted to go with BYU’s AJ Dybantsa.

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So, Peterson will team up with 2025 lottery pick Ace Bailey (Rutgers) this coming season with the Jazz. The youth movement is here and Peterson will be a big part of the rebuild. You can see his new threads below.

new team, same number 😎



Darryn's number is locked in and his jersey is ready to be rocked. order yours today 😮‍💨 | https://t.co/Fyu6Wzf4t0#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/hT3ADvL35y — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 27, 2026

“I remember telling my agent I know I want to be the number one pick but I have a great connection with Utah,” Peterson said after being drafted. “I think when I didn’t workout for them there was a misconception that I didn’t want to play for them for some reason. Definitely happy that Utah picked me.”

Darryn Peterson to wear No. 22 with Utah Jazz

Peterson wants to win, but he knows it’ll be a process as he, Bailey and others start to mesh. But he’s up for the challenge.

“Like you said, it’s a new young core and I’m excited to go be a part of it,” Peterson said. “We have a lot of great players and I’m blessed to be in a situation where we can win right away. So looking forward to it. Hopefully we can go in and be one of those teams now, go deep in the playoffs and get a championship.”

Peterson also dismissed any notions that he didn’t want to play in Utah. He’s happy to head to Salt Lake and make an instant impact.

“They were great,” Peterson said of his visit with the Jazz. “I remember meeting in Chicago and telling my agent, I want to be No. 1 pick but I had a great connection with Utah, and I won’t be upset if they called me. I think when I didn’t work out, there was a misconception that I didn’t want to play for them for some reason.

“But me being me, my main goal is No. 1. So me and my team decided that was the best place for me to go work out. Definitely happy that Utah picked me and can’t wait to get there and go work. I think it’s a great fit.”