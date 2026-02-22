Dick Vitale: 'The Darryn Peterson soap opera needs to end'

Darryn Peterson played 32 minutes during No. 8 Kansas‘ 84-68 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday. This followed widespread criticism after he failed to play the final 17 minutes of the Jayhawks’ previous game against Oklahoma State.

Peterson finished the game against the Bearcats with 17 points on 7-17 shooting (1-7, 3PT) in a loss that marked the largest home loss to a unranked opponent during head coach Bill Self’s tenure. As criticism mounts, ESPN’s Dick Vitale believes it may be time for the two parties to split ahead of postseason play.

“Sometimes a divorce is good for everyone involved & I firmly believe that needs to happen NOW @KUHoops – the Darryn Peterson soap opera needs to end,” Vitale wrote on X. “It has to be a nightmare for ALL involved – so sad as Darryn’s talent is off the charts.”

Kansas has three games left in its regular season before the Big 12 Tournament gets underway. Even with the loss, the Jayhawks are expected to earn a high seed in the NCAA Tournament in three weeks.

At 20-7 overall (10-3, Big 12), however, the Jayhawks have proven they’re able to win without Peterson on the floor. Of Kansas’ 27 games so far this season, Peterson has missed nearly a dozen for numerous reasons including cramping, a sprained ankle, a strained hamstring, a quad issue and an illness.

Still, it’s hard to argue that he’s not the best player on the court at any given moment. Peterson is the Jayhawks’ leading scorer with 19.8 points per game with a 41.3% clip from beyond the arc.

His NBA ceiling is as high as any in a deep draft class. And despite the concerns over his volume of play, Peterson is still being considered a top-three draft pick. Some expect him to go No. 1 overall despite the reputation he’s gained.

It remains to be seen how Kansas will manage Peterson’s minutes moving forward. With two massive, season-defining matchups ahead of them — vs. No. 2 Houston on Feb. 23 and at No. 4 Arizona on Feb. 28 — they Jayhawks will need to lean on him if he’s able to play.



