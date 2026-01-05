Former New Mexico State LB Quincy Davis signs with Kansas out of transfer portal

Former New Mexico State linebacker Quincy Davis signed with Kansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent three seasons with the program.

Davis finished the 2025 season with 42 tackles and one tackle for loss. He has 61 career tackles in two seasons of college football. Davis did not play during the 2023 campaign.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Davis was a three-star recruit out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 20 overall prospect in the state, the No. 230 linebacker in the class and the No. 2,264 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Davis signing with Kansas was the latest news out of the Jayhawks program. They also are set to bring back coach Andy Kotelnicki, who was Penn State’s OC, as the associate head coach.

Kotelnicki previously served as Kansas‘ OC from 2021-23 before jumping to Penn State for the past two seasons. With staff changes occurring at Penn State following James Franklin‘s mid-season firing, it was a no-brainer for Kotelnicki to return back to Lawrence.

“We are excited to welcome Andy and his family back to Lawrence,” head coach Lance Leipold said in a press release. “Andy is familiar with our staff and culture, has run successful offenses for nearly two decades, and his experience over the past two seasons at Penn State will add to our program in a variety of ways. Having worked with Andy for 11 years, I’m looking forward to him rejoining this current staff as associate head coach.”

During Kotelnicki’s prior three seasons on the staff (2021-23), Kansas compiled a 17-21 record. The Jayhawks, however, enjoyed their first bowl victory (Guaranteed Rate Bowl) in 15 seasons in his final season before jumping to Penn State.