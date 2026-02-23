As speculation swirls around Darryn Peterson’s availability and future at Kansas, Jay Bilas is pushing back hard on the narrative surrounding the Jayhawks star.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, the ESPN analyst defended the freshman phenom and dismissed suggestions that Peterson’s recent absences or minute fluctuations reflect negatively on his character or competitiveness.

“If Darryn Peterson were really getting advice from people about shutting it down, shutting it down would be the easy way to go,” Bilas stated. “The NBA would take him No. 1. Tying to play is what’s causing these speculative issues about his character and all that other stuff. I don’t find it fair.

Peterson played 32 minutes in Kansas’ 84-68 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting. That outing followed intense scrutiny after he did not play the final 17 minutes in a previous win over Oklahoma State, fueling debate about his role and long-term intentions.

Bilas argued the criticism lacks foundation: “If we had solid information that said so, then I’m good with it,” Bilas said. “But I think it’s been a little bit unfair. The kid doesn’t talk much. He never had this problem in high school. Nobody ever questioned his competitiveness.”

Despite missing nearly a dozen games this season due to cramping, ankle and hamstring issues, a quad injury and illness, Peterson remains Kansas’ leading scorer at 19.8 points per game while shooting 41.3% from three. His NBA ceiling remains sky-high, with many projecting him as a top-three pick, and some believing he could still go No. 1 overall.

“Man, when that dude plays, there is not much question,” Bilas added. “There are not many like him. He is the real deal.”

The scrutiny intensified over the weekend after Dick Vitale suggested a potential split between Peterson and Kansas might benefit both sides ahead of postseason play. But the Jayhawks sit at 20-7 overall and remain positioned for a strong NCAA Tournament seed.

With marquee matchups looming against Houston and Arizona, Kansas will need Peterson at full strength if it hopes to peak at the right time. Whether they get that remains to be seen.

For Bilas, the bottom line is simple, and that’s if Peterson wanted the easy path, he could have already taken it. Instead, he’s playing at Kansas, and that, in his view, speaks louder than speculation.