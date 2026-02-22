Joe Lunardi explains how Cincinnati upset impacts Kansas NCAA Tournament seeding

No. 8 Kansas suffered its largest home loss to an unranked team during the Bill Self era on Saturday. The Jayhawks fell to Cincinnati 84-68 in a game that the Bearcats led by as many as 19 points.

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi joined SportsCenter on Sunday morning following a seismic weekend of college basketball to explain how the loss impacts the Jayhawks’ NCAA Tournament standing. Kansas will move down — but not by much at all.

“Following that loss, I think the impact here is more on the court than in the bracket,” Lunardi said. “The Jayhawks do stay as a No. 3-seed, albeit the lowest of those No. 3 seeds, teetering on the four line at this point.”

Kansas was slotted as the No. 10 overall seed — the No. 2 3-seed — during the initial top 16 seeds reveal on Saturday afternoon. They drop just two spots in Lunardi’s projections after a week filled with upsets in the top 25.

“It’s just hard to like the Jayhawks to win four, five, six games in the NCAA Tournament because they’re a different team from game to game, and half to half. We saw that yesterday. A bit of a trap game for them in between huge games against Arizona and Houston, but you’ve got to show up at home and beat a bottom-end team in your league, like Cincinnati, and they weren’t able to get it done.”

With consecutive games coming against top-five teams in the Cougars and Wildcats, Kansas has more than one opportunity to move past this loss to Cincinnati. Not only that, but the Jayhawks could soar up projections with potential back-to-back wins over their Big 12 competition.

Kansas will need to lean on the play of star freshman Darryn Peterson, who is leading the team with 19.8 points per game this season. Peterson has missed nearly a dozen games and has been known to sit out for large periods of times during games.

Still, head coach Bill Self said his team has learned to play without him — even if that’s not how they want to play. Three other Jayahwks average at least 13 points per game, so there’s no shortage of production on this Kansas team.

Tip-off between No. 8 Kansas and No. 2 Houston is set for Monday at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN will carry the national broadcast.