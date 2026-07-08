Kansas announces jersey patch sponsorship deal with Ripple

On Wednesday, Kansas Athletics announced a “groundbreaking, multi-year partnership with Ripple, the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance,” via press release.

Through the agreement, in collaboration with Learfield, “an XRP jersey patch will be featured on all Kansas Athletics team uniforms, marking the first time a cryptocurrency will be integrated into the jersey of a major college athletics program. XRP is a cryptocurrency that’s fast, credible and trusted. It was developed to move money around the world in seconds, at a fraction of the cost of traditional banking.”

“This era of college athletics demands innovative, forward-thinking partnerships,” said Travis Goff, Director of Athletics at the University of Kansas. “Ripple recognizes the unique reach and passion of the Jayhawk community, and we’re proud they have chosen Kansas Athletics as a premier platform to introduce XRP to millions of sports fans. Having the XRP logo displayed on our Jayhawk uniforms reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence.”