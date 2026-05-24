Kansas defeats West Virginia to win 2nd Big 12 Tournament championship

For the second time in program history, Kansas has won the Big 12 baseball tournament. The Jayhawks took down West Virginia in Saturday’s championship game to bring home their first tournament title since 2006.

KU didn’t waste any time setting the tone against WVU. Tyson Owens launched a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning – his 14th of the season – to put the Jayhawks ahead, 1-0. That score held until the bottom of the sixth when Jordan Bach launched an RBI single to right field to bring Josh Dykhoff home.

An inning later, Tyson LeBlanc added some insurance with an RBI single to center field. Then, later in the inning, the Jayhawks broke the game wide open with back-to-back-to-back jacks. Dykhoff sent a towering three-run home run to right-center field to put Kansas ahead 6-0.

After a pitching change, Augusto Mungarrieta hit one of his own, as did Bach. The three straight home runs resulted in a six-run inning to make it an 8-0 lead. A West Virginia error extended Kansas’ lead to 9-0, which held as the final as the Jayhawks brought home a Big 12 title.

Mathis Nayral got the start on the mound and spun a gem. He threw 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out two WVU hitters. Toby Scheidt, Manning West and Boede Rahe took over in relief from there and completed the shutout.

Kansas will now await its NCAA Tournament fate

Kansas entered the Big 12 baseball tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning the conference title. The Jayhawks went 22-8 in league play and, with Saturday’s win, improved to 42-16 overall heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Entering Saturday’s Big 12 Tournament championship game, On3’s Jonathan Wagner projected Kansas to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. KU coach Dan Fitzgerald addressed that possibility after the Jayhawks’ semifinal victory over Oklahoma State. He cited both winning the Big 12 and the two wins in the conference tournament as reasons the regional should come to Lawrence.

“I think that winning the regular season in the Big 12 is a really big deal, and then two wins here should wrap it up,” Fitzgerald said. “But, you know, I let the experts stick to the metrics and get in the room and decide things.

“But I certainly think we have a resume worthy, and we’ll have a fantastic regional in Lawrence. KU does things first class in all ways, and it’ll be awesome in our park.”

The NCAA will announce its host sites Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. From there, the bracket reveal will be Monday at Noon ET.