Kansas freshman guard Corbin Allen has entered the Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.

Allen’s lone appearance in a Jayhawk jersey came in Kansas‘ 71-35 exhibition win over Fort Hays State on Oct. 28. The Kansas City native was a three-star recruit, tabbed as the No. 320 ranked player in the Class of 2025 by Rivals.

He is the seventh Kansas player to enter the Portal this offseason, joining center Flory Bidunga (Louisville), forward Samis Calderon (Butler), guard Jayden Dawson, guard Elmarko Jackson (Georgetown), forward Paul Mbiya, guard Jamari McDowell (Wake Forest), and forward Bryson Tiller (Missouri).

Bill Self to return to Kansas for 24th season in 2026-27

The mass exodus from the program continues as head coach Bill Self announced that he’d be returning for his 24th season at the helm, amid rumors that he would be retiring.

Self has battled health issues in recent years. On March 8, 2023, Self underwent a standard heart catheterization. In July of last year, Self was hospitalized after experiencing concerning symptoms and underwent surgery to have two stents inserted.

“With renewed clarity and the ongoing support from our administration, I remain focused and committed to Kansas Basketball competing for a National Championship. I look forward to seeing and hearing the best fans in college basketball next season at Allen,” Self told On3’s Pete Nakos and Brett McMurphy.

Self has been Kansas’ head coach since 2003. During his tenure, Self has led the program to two national championships, 17 regular-season Big 12 titles and nine conference tournament chips.

He is a six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, two-time AP Coach of the Year and a College Basketball Hall of Fame member. While Self is one of the most-accomplished coaches in college basketball, Kansas hasn’t advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2022, when it won the national championship.

The Jayhawks posted a 24-11 overall record and a 12-6 mark in conference play this season. Freshman star Darryn Peterson headlined Kansas’ roster and is expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. However, Peterson missed 11 games due to cramps and other injuries.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.