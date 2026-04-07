Kansas guard Jamari McDowell plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. McDowell has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

McDowell made 35 appearances and seven starts for the Jayhawks this past season. He averaged 3.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.2 minutes per game, while shooting 36.0% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc.

McDowell didn’t see any action in the 2024-25 season after opting to redshirt. He averaged 7.2 minutes per game in his 31 appearances as a true freshman in the 2023-24 campaign.

McDowell played high school basketball at Manvel (TX), where he was a four-star recruit. He was the No. 97 overall player and No. 22 small forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

McDowell is the fifth Kansas player who has announced his intent to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Most notably, Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga is also entering the transfer portal. As of this report, Bidunga is the No. 1 overall player available in the portal.

After the Jayhawks suffered a season-ending loss to St. John’s in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32, Kansas head coach Bill Self‘s future was in question. However, the Hall-of-Fame head coach put any rumors to rest by announcing he is returning for the 2026-27 season.

“With renewed clarity and the ongoing support from our administration, I remain focused and committed to Kansas Basketball competing for a National Championship. I look forward to seeing and hearing the best fans in college basketball next season at Allen,” Self said.

Self has battled health issues in recent years. On March 8, 2023, Self underwent a standard heart catheterization. In July of last year, Self was hospitalized after experiencing concerning symptoms and underwent surgery to have two stents inserted.

In January this year, Self was taken to the hospital after experiencing concerning symptoms. The visit caused Self to miss Kansas’ game against Colorado. Now, he is set to return for his 24th season at the helm of the program.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.