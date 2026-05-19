Kansas left fielder Brady Ballinger to miss Big 12 Tournament with hamate bone injury

The Kansas Jayhawks will be without a productive bat in the lineup for the Big 12 Tournament. Left fielder Brady Ballinger suffered an injury to his hamate bone during an at-bat at the end of the recent BYU series.

He will miss the entire Big 12 Tournament, though he is expected back for the NCAA Regionals, coach Dan Fitzgerald told reporters. So the injury isn’t expected to linger long.

Still, it will require Kansas to get a little creative with its lineup. Options to replace him in the field range from Savion Flowers to Max Soliz Jr., to Dariel Osoria, per Henry Greenstein of KU Sports.

Ballinger was hitting .286 on the season for Kansas prior to his injury. He had notched 60 hits on the season, driving in 43 runs. He has homered seven times and logged 13 doubles and three triples.

Kansas, of course, is the top seed in the Big 12 Tournament and won’t be in action until Thursday. The program will face either Baylor, BYU, or Texas Tech in the opening game.

You can view the complete Big 12 Tournament bracket below. It includes all currently set matchups. Times listed are in ET.

Big 12 Baseball Tournament Schedule

Round 1 (Tuesday, May 19)

Game 1: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 BYU (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 11 Kansas State vs. No. 10 Utah (11:00 p.m., ESPN+)

Round 2 (Wednesday, May 20)

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 8 Baylor (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 4: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 7 TCU (11:00 p.m., ESPN+)

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 21)

Game 5: No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 UCF (12:00 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 1 Kansas (3:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 7: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 2 West Virginia (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 8: No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 3 Arizona State (11:00 p.m., ESPNU)

Semifinals (Friday, May 22)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 (11:00 p.m., ESPN+)

Championship (Saturday, May 23)

Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)