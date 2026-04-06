Kansas PG Elmarko Jackson plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Kansas point guard Elmarko Jackson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent four seasons with the school.

Jackson’s only played two full seasons of college basketball, logging 68 games across the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. This year, he averaged 4.8 points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists per game, shot 38.1% from the floor and 37.2% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Jackson was a four-star recruit out of Marlton (N.J.) South Kent School (Conn.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Connecticut, the No. point guard in the class and the No. 23 overall prospect in the class.

“Elmarko has tremendous upside and is blessed with a ton of natural ability,” South Kent coach Raphael Chillious told ZAGSBLOG, via On3, prior to Jackson’s college career. “He hasn’t been playing the game or the position that long, but he’s a sponge and super smart, so he’s picked up the little nuances of the game very quickly. Elite level talent, scorer, competitor and extremely underrated passer.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Jackson is planning his way out of Kansas, but head coach Bill Self is back for the 2026-27 season. There were questions if he would retire or return to the sidelines next winter.

Self has battled health issues in recent years. On March 8, 2023, Self underwent a standard heart catheterization. In July of last year, Self was hospitalized after experiencing concerning symptoms and underwent surgery to have two stents inserted.

“With renewed clarity and the ongoing support from our administration, I remain focused and committed to Kansas Basketball competing for a National Championship. I look forward to seeing and hearing the best fans in college basketball next season at Allen,” Self told On3’s Pete Nakos and Brett McMurphy.