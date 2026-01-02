Former Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is returning to the program as associate head coach following a brief stint at Penn State. Jayhawk Slant‘s Jon Kirby reported the news that has now become official.

Kotelnicki previously served as Kansas‘ OC from 2021-23 before jumping to Penn State for the past two seasons. With staff changes occurring at Penn State following James Franklin‘s mid-season firing, it was a no-brainer for Kotelnicki to return back to Lawrence.

“We are excited to welcome Andy and his family back to Lawrence,” head coach Lance Leipold said in a press release. “Andy is familiar with our staff and culture, has run successful offenses for nearly two decades, and his experience over the past two seasons at Penn State will add to our program in a variety of ways. Having worked with Andy for 11 years, I’m looking forward to him rejoining this current staff as associate head coach.”

During Kotelnicki’s prior three seasons on the staff (2021-23), Kansas compiled a 17-21 record. The Jayhawks, however, enjoyed their first bowl victory (Guaranteed Rate Bowl) in 15 seasons in his final season before jumping to Penn State.

His career began as an offensive assistant at Western Illinois, before climbing up the ladder from Wisconsin-River Falls to the University of Mary to Wisconsin-Whitewater to Buffalo to finally Kansas in 2021. During his two seasons as Penn State‘s offensive coordinator, the Nittany Lions posted a 20-9 record and made an appearance in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff Semifinal.

“I care deeply about the University of Kansas, and my family and I are thrilled to be back at a university that has been so good to us,” Kotelnicki said in the press release. “Working alongside Coach Leipold has been one of the highlights of my career, and I’m excited to rejoin him and the entire staff at KU. I’m very grateful to Coach, Athletic Director Travis Goff and Chancellor Doug Girod for welcoming us back. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Without Kotelnicki on staff the past two seasons, Kansas posted back-to-back 5-7 records and missed the postseason both years. The Jayhawks even opened the 2024 season ranked No. 22 in the Preseason AP Poll, but quickly dropped out following a 23-17 loss to Illinois. They are seeking a return to the postseason, which they accomplished in two of Kotelnicki’s previous three seasons on staff.