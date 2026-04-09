Kansas freshman forward Samis Calderon plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony reported the news.

The Brazil native averaged 0.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in just 16 games this season. Calderon’s best game in a Kansas jersey came on Jan. 3, when he scored a season-high two points in a 81-75 win over UCF.

Calderon is the sixth former Kansas player to hit the Transfer Portal, joining center Flory Bidunga, guard Elmarko Jackson, center Paul Mbiya, guard Jamari McDowell, and forward Bryson Tiller.

NEW: Kansas forward Samis Calderon plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @DraftExpress reports.https://t.co/Im777miSMM pic.twitter.com/tGgMW94fSi — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 9, 2026

Bill Self announces return to Kansas amid retirement rumors

The Jayhawks are coming off a 24-11 campaign, which earned them a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They ultimately fell to No. 5 seed St. John’s in the Second Round, marking the fourth consecutive season Kansas has failed to reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Despite a disappointing past few seasons, however, Bill Self plans on returning for his 24th season in Lawrence.

“With renewed clarity and the ongoing support from our administration, I remain focused and committed to Kansas Basketball competing for a National Championship. I look forward to seeing and hearing the best fans in college basketball next season at Allen,” Self told Nakos and McMurphy.

Self has battled health issues in recent years. On March 8, 2023, Self underwent a standard heart catheterization. In July of last year, Self was hospitalized after experiencing concerning symptoms and underwent surgery to have two stents inserted.

In January this year, Self was taken to the hospital after experiencing concerning symptoms. The visit caused Self to miss Kansas’ game against Colorado. Due to health concerns, Self was unable to provide an answer when asked about his future after Kansas’ loss in the NCAA Tournament.

“I haven’t really gone through much on the court. I’ve gone through some stuff off the court. So I’ll get back and get with family and visit and see what’s going on,” Self said. “I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well. I’ll get back home and it will all be discussed.”

Self has been Kansas’ head coach since 2003. During his tenure, Self has led the program to two national championships, 17 regular-season Big 12 titles and nine conference tournament chips. He is a six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, two-time AP Coach of the Year and a College Basketball Hall of Fame member

On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.