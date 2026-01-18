Rice Owls quarterback Chase Jenkins has committed to transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks, On3 has learned. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Chase Jenkins played his high school football at Alief Taylor in Houston, Texas. There, he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. Jenkins had been the 1,716th-ranked player overall and the 94th-ranked quarterback in that recruiting cycle. He would choose to go to Rice over programs like Lamar and Jackson State.

As a freshman in 2023, Jenkins played in four regular season games and the bowl, allowing him to utilize his redshirt. Then, ahead of the 2024 season, he would switch to wide receiver, playing in two games. Prior to the 2025 season, he would move back to quarterback and have his breakout season.

In 12 games last season, Jenkins completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns to two interceptions. Also effective on the ground, he added 531 rushing yards and another five touchdowns there. In 2025, he also earned American Conference All-Academic honors.

As a transfer, Chase Jenkins was ranked 2,034th overall in the 2026 cycle by the On3 College Football Top Transfer Portal Quarterback Player rankings. He was also the 125th-ranked quarterback.

Kansas is coming off a season where they went 5-7, missing out on a bowl. That was also the sixth season for star quarterback Jalon Daniels. Now that he’s exhausted his eligibility, head coach Lance Leipold is going to be looking for a new starting quarterback to fit into his system.

A season ago, Kansas finished 72nd nationally in passing yards, averaging 222.3 per game. The Jayhawks were also 42nd in passing touchdowns, with 23 on the season. Of course, the majority of that production came from Jalon Daniels. Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall both also registered passing yards for Kansas last season, with Ballard’s 108 yards being second on the team. For his part, Marshall was fourth on the team in rushing, just behind Daniels.

In the Transfer Portal, Kansas has lost just one quarterback. That was David McComb, who left for Miami (OH). This winter was the only window for players to enter the portal this offseason.

Now, Chase Jenkins is set to join the team in the Transfer Portal too. That should make for an interesting quarterback battle at Kansas going into the 2026 season. There, the Jayhawks are looking to bounce back and get bowl eligible once again.

