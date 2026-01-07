Syracuse transfer running back Yasin Willis is committing to Kansas, On3 has learned. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Orange, rushing for 558 yards and four touchdowns.

Willis played high school football at St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, NJ), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 597 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Willis was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 319 overall recruit and the No. 30 overall running back available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

Last season, Syracuse went 3-9, losing eight consecutive games to end its campaign. As Willis joins Kansas, who went 5-7 last season inside the Big 12, he’ll be hoping to find more success with the Jayhawks in 2026.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on Kansas, NCAA Transfer Portal

Meanwhile, former New Mexico State linebacker Quincy Davis also signed with Kansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent three seasons with the program, and now he’s moving on to Lawrence.

Davis finished the 2025 season with 42 tackles and one tackle for loss. He has 61 career tackles in two seasons of college football. Davis did not play during the 2023 campaign.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Davis was a three-star recruit out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 20 overall prospect in the state, the No. 230 linebacker in the class and the No. 2,264 overall prospect in the class.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.