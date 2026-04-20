Former Toledo guard Leroy Blyden Jr. has committed to Kansas via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos confirms. He was a true freshman this past season.

In his lone campaign at Toledo, Blyden made 34 appearances, including 32 starts. He averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. He shot 46.1% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, Blyden was named an All-MAC Third-Team selection and the MAC Freshman of the Year. He also averaged 1.8 steals per contest, the third-most in the MAC. He scored double figures in each of Toledo’s final 24 games of the season.

Leroy Blyden Jr. played high school basketball at University of Detroit Jesuit (MI), where he was an unranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was the Michigan Mr. Basketball runner-up his senior year.

At the time of his commitment to Louisville, Blyden was the No. 44 overall player and No. 9 point guard in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Kansas is rebuilding its roster after losing eight of its players to the transfer portal this offseason.

After the Jayhawks suffered a season-ending loss to St. John’s in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32, Kansas head coach Bill Self‘s future was in question. However, the Hall-of-Fame head coach put any rumors to rest by announcing he is returning for the 2026-27 season.

“With renewed clarity and the ongoing support from our administration, I remain focused and committed to Kansas Basketball competing for a National Championship. I look forward to seeing and hearing the best fans in college basketball next season at Allen,” Self said.

Self has battled health issues in recent years. On March 8, 2023, Self underwent a standard heart catheterization. In July of last year, Self was hospitalized after experiencing concerning symptoms and underwent surgery to have two stents inserted.

In January this year, Self was taken to the hospital after experiencing concerning symptoms. The visit caused Self to miss Kansas’ game against Colorado. Now, he is set to return for his 24th season at the helm of the program.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.