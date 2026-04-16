Utah forward Keanu Dawes has committed to Kansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, his agents informed On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent the last two years with the Utes.

Prior to transferring to Utah, Dawes began his career at Rice. He has now spent three years at the college level.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Keanu Dawes averaged a career-high 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He also tossed in 2.2 assists per contest.

Dawes proved to be quite the versatile big man for the Utes, checking in at 6 foot 9, 225 pounds. At that size, he still proved able to stretch the floor.

Keanu Dawes shot more than 100 3-pointers during the 2025-26 season, greatly increasing his output from beyond the arc. He made 32-of-101 attempts, finishing the season with a respectable 31.7% shooting percentage from downtown. That kind of ability makes him a tough cover and should suit the Jayhawks well.

Dawes started all 32 games he appeared in during the season this year. He scored in double figures in all but seven of those games, reaching the mark in 25 different contests. He hit the 20-point mark three times during the season.

The best game on the season for Dawes likely came in a road loss to none other than Kansas. He scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the contest.

Keanu Dawes notched a double-double 11 times as a junior at Utah. He was a prolific rebounder and a consistent scorer.

Out of high school, Keanu Dawes was ranked as a three-star prospect. He checked in as the No. 139 overall recruit in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 28 power forward in his class and the No. 13 overall player from the state of Texas, hailing from Houston (TX) Stratford.