Big 12 coach questions Collin Klein's plan at Kansas State after roster turnover

It’s officially the offseason when the college football magazines start hitting the shelves. Well, Athlon Sports has published its summer preview magazine and it includes some comments from an anonymous Big 12 coach on what Kansas State will look like under new coach Collin Klein inside.

The publication, which is on shelves now, is typically one of the most sought-after summer pieces of literature. You can find more about buying a copy here.

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One of the readers’ favorite pieces in the magazine? A feature that supplies quotes from an anonymous Big 12 coach about other programs. Let’s take a look at the comments about Kansas State and Klein from Athlon Sports.

One of the biggest question marks for Kansas State is what the team will look like following the coaching change. Of note, 53 players hit the NCAA transfer portal following the season.

So Klein has a significant retooling awaiting him. What will that look like?

“They lost a lot of players in the portal,” the anonymous coach said. “So with the guys that he signed, what does he want to run? Is it gonna be run the ball, run the ball, power run, use the tight ends, play-action pass? Or is it more 11 personnel, gun-run, get the ball in space? We’ll find out what [Klein] really wants to focus on.”

Klein will have some interesting personnel to work with. He inherits talented quarterback Avery Johnson, but he also brought in a handful of receivers in the transfer portal.

Will the squad spread it out, or will it be a more compact offensive unit relying on the tight ends? That’s what this anonymous coach is most interested in seeing.

“I’m interested to see if [new head coach] Collin Klein takes the old Kansas State approach where it’s 12 personnel, two-tight end offense, or kind of what he did at Texas A&M, which is get the ball out in space in 11 personnel,” he said.

We’ll find out this fall. Kansas State won’t open its season internationally this year, instead hosting Nicholls on Sept. 5. That’ll be the first-look tune-up game for the Wildcats.

In any case, if you want more comments from anonymous Big 12 coaches on various programs in the league, be sure to check out the Athlon Sports summer preview magazine. Athlon Sports publishes one of the most respected college football preview magazines in the industry. You can find more about buying a copy here.