Crisis expert warns Kansas State's Jerome Tang firing could damage program long-term

Gene Taylor spent his Valentine’s Day considering a breakup while No. 3 Houston dispatched Kansas State, 78-64, for a 1-11 start to Big 12 play. Roughly 24 hours later, the 68-year-old Wildcats athletic director held a press conference in Manhattan to announce he’d fired head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang “for cause.”

K-State’s 2025-26 season (12-20, 3-15 Big 12) ended Tuesday night courtesy of a 40-point effort from superstar BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa in a 105-91 loss on the opening night of the 2026 Big 12 Tournament. It served as the merciful conclusion to a disappointing tenure for Tang that began with so much hope following an Elite Eight appearance in 2023 — just the program’s third since 1988.

But while Kansas State may be on the verge of announcing Tang’s replacement in the coming days, a well-known crisis management expert with a history working within the college sports world believes Taylor’s Feb. 15 decision to terminate Tang for cause to avoid paying a $18.7 million buyout could have lasting implications on the future of the once-proud Wildcats program.

“I think in the long term, it could have actual harmful reputational impact, particularly when it’s seen as so blatantly obvious,” said Jeff Hunt, founder of nationally-recognized crisis management consulting firm Legend Labs. “… I just feel like it looks petty, and it doesn’t look like authentic leadership.”

Hunt’s specialty is rehabilitating the image of college sports programs and multi-billion-dollar companies facing reputational crises. That includes repairing Penn State’s image in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal in the early 2010s that ultimately ended the career of legendary head coach Joe Paterno. Hunt’s firm also helped Virginia recover following the 2022 murders of three Cavaliers football players, as well as the Houston Astros in the aftermath of the infamous 2019 sign-stealing scandal.

And while Kansas State’s reputational crisis doesn’t carry the same stakes as those faced by Penn State or Virginia, Hunt suggested the Wildcats’ situation is potentially more challenging from a brand rehabilitation standpoint because of the outside perception of Taylor’s pursuit of a for-cause firing.

“That’s one, by the way, where I’m not sure I’d take the client. I frankly don’t think they have a very strong case,” Hunt said of K-State’s ability to fight a legal challenge by Tang. “What these coaches do to motivate their players, to me, that’s a pretty high bar you’ve got to hit to convince me what he did caused the institution irreparable harm — reputationally or otherwise.

“It smells more like we need to get rid of him, and we’re trying not to pay the buyout.”

K-State AD Gene Taylor makes case for Jerome Tang’s for-cause firing

During his Feb. 15 press conference, Gene Taylor pointed to disparaging comments Tang made during a viral press conference that followed a 91-62 home loss to Cincinnati as validation for his termination.

“These dudes did not deserve to wear this uniform,” Tang said Feb. 11. “There will be very few in it next year. I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. … I have no answers and no words.”

Unfortunately for Tang, Taylor deemed those words to be more than enough to trigger what is commonly referred to as the “morality” provision in his employment contract, language usually cited in cases of coach misconduct that is deemed harmful to the university’s reputation.

“There’s language in his contract about certain things that could potentially bring embarrassment,” Taylor said in a Feb. 15 press conference. “Basically, his comments about the student-athletes and the negative reaction to those comments from a lot of sources, both nationally and locally, is where I thought we needed to … make the decision.”

The Mercury pointed to several clauses in the “Specific Duties and Responsibilities” section in Tang’s employment contract, including a line in the ninth clause that states the coach “shall not engage in any behavior, actions, or activities that subjects coach, K-State Athletics, or the university to public disrepute, embarrassment, ridicule, or scandal.”

While there’s little dispute that Tang’s postgame rant elicited such reactions — ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon blasted Tang for criticizing players he personally recruited — Hunt suggested Taylor’s pursuit of a for-cause termination to avoid paying his $18.7 buyout could cause even more damage than anything Tang said.

Tang now joins a growing list of collegiate head coaches fired for cause, including: Michigan football’s Sherron Moore (alleged inappropriate relationship with a subordinate); LSU basketball’s Will Wade (allegedly facilitating impermissible benefits); Texas basketball’s Chris Beard (alleged domestic assault); Louisville basketball’s Rick Pitino (alleged recruiting violations); and Northwestern football’s Pat Fitzgerald (allegedly condoned hazing culture), just to name a few.

“When you do things like the aforementioned head coaches, that clearly brings embarrassment to the school,” Hunt said. “(Coaches are) supposed to be examples for their players, so behavior like that, to me, … it can quickly cross the line and be a problem for (any institution). Extramarital affairs, DWIs, anything that would essentially not be an example you’d be looking for a coach to set for a team or individual players.

“But, this one to me, specifically the Kansas State situation where you essentially have a coach using aggressive language, … it doesn’t rise to that level (worthy of) an immediate firing and backing out of the contract. It doesn’t meet the bar, so to speak.”

Crisis expert: For-cause firing has ‘chilling effect’ on K-State coach search

In his Feb. 15 press conference, Gene Taylor cited K-State’s “strong” basketball budget and support for the program as reasons he didn’t foresee any hindrances to finding Tang’s replacement: “This is a great program, it’s got a great reputation, and I have no concerns at all about attracting top candidates for it,” Taylor said.

But in the three weeks since, the potential candidates publicly mentioned in connection with the Kansas State opening have hardly inspired excitement within a fanbase that yearns for the success of yesteryear when the Wildcats made 11 Elite Eights between 1948-88.

On3 insider Pete Nakos reported Monday that K-State “is working diligently” to make a hire before this year’s coaching carousel gets going amid the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Belmont’s Casey Alexander, Utah State’s Jerrod Calhoun, and Creighton assistant Alan Huss remain in the mix, per Nakos, while Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz is “unlikely at this point.”

And while some names like Illinois’ Brad Underwood, Mississippi State’s Chris Jans, or even Ole Miss’ Chris Beard were popular on message boards, most ruled themselves out before the ink was dry on Tang’s termination letter. Hunt suggested the perceived lack of interest from established Power Four coaches could be the direct result of Taylor’s decision to fire Tang for cause.

“I think it definitely has a chilling effect, if you will, particularly with something like this where the guy was trying to motivate the team,” Hunt said. “If it was more cut-and-dry, … I think, no, in that case people expect universities to take decisive action. But something like this that is so much in a gray area, it would have to leave any coach considering that role wondering: ‘Heck, how much latitude do I really have to motivate my team?’”

As a crisis management expert, Hunt would have advised Taylor to pursue other forms of discipline — from public reprimand to possible suspension — while also opening an internal review of Tang’s behavior. But by jumping straight to for-cause termination, Taylor and Kansas State are seemingly committed to maintaining the program’s stated standard of defending its student-athletes.

“I think now, they own this narrative, and they’re going to have to essentially double down on their standard, and that’s being on the side of the athlete,” said Hunt, author of Brand Under Fire: A New Playbook for Crisis Management in the Digital Age. “One of the things I talk about in my book is that there’s always a villain, a victim, a hero, and a moral to all these stories. And clearly, it’s in (K-State’s) best interest if this coach (Tang) is seen as the villain, so the last thing they can afford is to have him be the victim. Their narrative is that he’s the villain, the players are the victims.”

Of course, doubling down on that narrative could prove costly for Kansas State, likely requiring the university to defend it in court. And that’s not withstanding what a potential financial settlement would mean to the program’s reputation both within its own fanbase and the public at large.

Famed collegiate sports attorney Tom Mars, who represents Tang, told Nakos last month a potential lawsuit remains on the table, but “we’ll give K-State’s President and AD a few days to regain their senses before we pull the trigger.” Regardless of any negotiations, Hunt suggested “an absolute requirement to get closure” for Kansas State would involve a full and transparent accounting of what led to Tang’s firing, which could be a potential black eye on Taylor’s decade-long tenure in Manhattan.

“Ultimately there’s a lookback that you can’t avoid, what I mean by that is there’s a scorecard that gets kept on what you did, what you knew, when you knew it, what you did based on what you knew (at the time), and you can’t modulate that, the die is already cast,” Hunt said. “But it’s going to be part of the restoration of the (program’s) reputation.”