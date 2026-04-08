Former Murray State PF Brock Vice signs with Kansas State

Former Murray State power forward Brock Vice signed with Kansas State out of the transfer portal, On3 has learned. It’s the fourth school of his collegiate career.

Vice started his career with Creighton, where he played for one season and then hit the portal. He played for North Texas as a sophomore and then transferred to Murray State. Now, Vice will suit up in the Big 12, playing for the Wildcats.

In 30 games last season, Vice averaged just two points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game and 0.2 assists per game. He shot 61.1% from the floor and 36.4% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Vice was a three-star recruit out of Germantown (Tenn.) Houston High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 3 overall prospect in the state, the No. 40 forward in the class and the No. 275 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Vice comes in at a time of change for Kansas State. This commitment comes on the heels of guard PJ Haggerty, among others, entering the portal.

In 31 games last season, Haggerty averaged 23.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game, shot 48.9% from the floor and 35.1% from three-point range. Haggerty has also spent a year each with TCU, Tulsa and Memphis in his career. He’ll now search for the fifth school of his career in his final year of eligibility.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Haggerty was a three-star recruit out of Crosby (Texas) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 14 overall prospect in the state, the No. 23 combo guard in the class and the No. 151 overall prospect in the class.