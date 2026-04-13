Former Virginia Tech SG Jaden Schutt commits to Kansas State

Former Virginia Tech shooting guard Jaden Schutt committed to Kansas State out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. This is his third program in four seasons.

Across two seasons at Virginia Tech, Schutt averaged 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 64 games (31 starts). His career began at Duke, where he averaged just 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 14 games. Schutt’s best game at Virginia Tech came in a 101-95 OT victory over Syracuse last season, in which he scored a career-high 20 points on 6-7 shooting.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Schutt was a four-star recruit out of Yorkville (Ill.) Christian, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 9 shooting guard in the class and the No. 65 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Schutt was the fourth Virginia Tech player to announce his intentions to enter the Portal. He joined guard Neoklis Avdalas, center Christian Gurdak, and guard Izaiah Pasha.

The Hokies finished with a 19-13 (8-10) record this season, but failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

Former Oregon forward Dezdrick Lindsay also committed to Kansas State via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He spent two seasons with Ducks.

Lindsay made 32 appearances and eight starts for Oregon this past season. He averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.5 minutes per game. Lindsay shot 40.3% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Lindsay transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024-25 season. He redshirted during his first season at Oregon due to injury.

Before transferring to Oregon, Lindsay spent two seasons at Florida Southwestern. As a sophomore, Lindsay earned first team all-conference honors, while averaging 16.0 points per game.