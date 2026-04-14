Georgetown transfer forward Isaiah Abraham has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3 has learned he’s heading to Kansas State. Abraham made 33 appearances for the Hoyas this past season.

He averaged 4.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game, while shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc. Abraham transferred to Georgetown last offseason after spending his true freshman year at UConn. Now, he’s heading to the Wildcats.

In his lone campaign with the Huskies, Abraham played in nine games. He only averaged 3.7 minutes per contest.

Moreover, Abraham played high school basketball at Paul VI Catholic (VA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 64 overall player and No. 21 small forward in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Georgetown posted a 16-18 overall record this season, along with a 6-14 mark in conference play. Next season will be head coach Ed Cooley‘s fourth at the helm of the program. Georgetown hasn’t appeared in the NCAA Tournament during Cooley’s tenure.

In addition to Abraham, former Virginia Tech shooting guard Jaden Schutt committed to Kansas State out of the NCAA transfer portal, as well. This is his third program in four seasons.

Across two seasons at Virginia Tech, Schutt averaged 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 64 games (31 starts). His career began at Duke, where he averaged just 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 14 games. Schutt’s best game at Virginia Tech came in a 101-95 OT victory over Syracuse last season, in which he scored a career-high 20 points on 6-7 shooting.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Schutt was a four-star recruit out of Yorkville (Ill.) Christian, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 9 shooting guard in the class and the No. 65 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.