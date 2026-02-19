Jerome Tang firing: Bruce Pearl calls out 'embarrasing' Kansas State leadership

Kansas State‘s athletic brass continues to find little support within the media for firing Jerome Tang for cause. Count Bruce Pearl among their latest critics, as his TNT crew discussed the topic on Wednesday following a wild night of college hoops.

His message? Simple. Fire Jerome Tang all you’d like. But firing him for cause? Inappropriate.

“In coaching, when you’re winning, they’re worried you’re going to leave. And when you’re losing, they’re packing your bags,” Pearl said. “So we’re always coming or going. Understand, we’re not bought or sold; we’re not rented. We’re leased.

“They broke the lease. You gotta pay.”

The crux of the issue between Jerome Tang and Kansas State revolves around a reported $18.7 million buyout. Following a 91-62 home loss to Cincinnati and with only one win in Big 12 play, Tang and the Wildcats parted ways to the surprise of no one.

But despite initial reporting, the two sides were working towards an amicable split on Sunday evening; by Sunday night, athletic director Gene Taylor was explaining why the university would attempt to fire their head basketball coach for cause.

“There’s language in his contract about certain things that could potentially bring embarrassment,” Taylor said Sunday. “Basically, his comments about the student-athletes and the negative reaction to those comments from sources, both nationally and locally, is where it kind of felt like I needed to make the decision.”

Kansas State’s argument centers on one of Tang’s last press conferences, following the Wednesday loss to the Bearcats. A calm yet “pissed” Tang backed the student section wearing paper bags on their heads, stated not only did his players not deserve to wear the uniform this year, but many wouldn’t be wearing it next year, and condemned his group’s lack of pride in representing Kansas State purple.

“It means something to wear a K-State uniform. It means something to put on this purple, man. Everything this university’s about — all it’s been about — why I love this place,” Tang said.

“They don’t love this place. So they don’t deserve to be here.”

Jerome Tang spoke for just over 2 minutes following K-State’s 29-point loss to Cincinnati. The Wildcats have lost their last 2 home games by a combined 63 points.



Here’s his entire press conference. (via K-State Athletics) pic.twitter.com/AFUForuDRm — Jason Kinander (@WIBWJason) February 12, 2026

Tang did coach another game after his eye-catching press conference — a Saturday road loss to Houston.

But, ultimately, Taylor and company didn’t appreciate the sentiment. And, they determined it was Tang who didn’t deserve to be there. Furthermore, they contend his press conference was such an embarrassing moment for the university; it activates language in his contract to fire him for cause.

Pearl isn’t buying it. He finds Kansas State’s leadership embarrassing, not Tang.

“To fire him is fine. Fire him. He didn’t win enough games, Big NIL budget. That’s fine,” Pearl continued. “But don’t then say, we’re going to fire him with cause, to not pay him. Because that’s a good man. That’s a good coach. You know what? I’d love my son to play for a man like Jerome Tang.

“You know what’s embarrassing? I think it’s embarrassing the Kansas State leadership that they would allow that. You want to fire the man? He didn’t win enough games? Okay. This is what our expectation is. But don’t say it’s with cause.”

Pearl’s not the only media member coming after Kansas State. ESPN’s Seth Greenberg has called for the buyout to be honored and later echoed a sentiment similar to Pearl’s on which side is acting embarrassing. Markquis Nowell, who played under Tang for an Elite Eight run, cosigned Greenberg’s criticisms.

Unsurprisingly, Tang’s lawyer, Tom Mars, promised more embarrassment for the university if they continued down this path.

Even Tang’s former boss, Scott Drew, and former assistant, now interim head coach Matthew Driscoll both got emotional when speaking on the aftermath of the firing.

While Pearl may have allies in the ‘pay that man his monies’ department, ultimately, the legal system, not punditry, will decide the fate of the $18.7 million.

So the final embarrassment, and who will wear it, has yet to be written.



