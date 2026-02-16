Jerome Tang has responded to his firing by Kansas State on Sunday night in a statement provided to ESPN. The program is firing him for cause, something that could cost him a buyout north of $18 million.

Tang did not provide specifics on his next actions, but he strongly disagreed with the Wildcats’ reasoning for his termination. He explained, via Pete Thamel.

“I am deeply disappointed with the university’s decision and strongly disagree with the characterization of my termination,” Tang said. “I have always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as head coach. I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the opportunity to serve as Head Coach at Kansas State. It has been one of the great honors of my life.

“I am grateful to the players, staff, and fans who make this program so special. I remain proud of what we built together and confident that I have always acted in the best interests of the university and our student-athletes.”

The cause Kansas State is reportedly firing Jerome Tang for is a series of inflammatory comments made about Wildcats players last week, according to The Mercury, the school’s student newspaper.

Following last Wednesday’s “embarrassing” 91-62 home loss to Cincinnati, Tang publicly eviscerated his players’ effort in the game during a now-viral postgame press conference.

The comments that got Jerome Tang into hot water with the Kansas State brass came after a loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday. His comments quickly went viral.

“This was embarrassing. These dudes did not deserve to wear this uniform,” Tang said. “There will be very few in it next year. I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. We have practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning. We will get this thing right. I have no answers and no words.”

Since guiding the Wildcats to the Elite Eight his first season (2022-23), Jerome Tang is just 45-47 over the past three years. Kansas State was knocked out of the NIT First Round in 2024, failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 2025, and is poised to miss the NCAA Tournament once again in 2026. Tang finishes 71-57 in four seasons in Manhattan.

The Wildcats lost their seventh game in a row with Saturday’s 78-64 road loss to No. 3 Houston, their 11th loss in 12 conference games this season. Kansas State next hosts Baylor (13-12, 3-9 B12) on Tuesday night.

On3’s Alex Byington also contributed to this report.