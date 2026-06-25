Kansas State adds commitment from touted 2027 EDGE Jalen Price

Kansas State has been stockpiling talent in its 2027 recruiting class.

In particular, the Wildcats have been active recruiting the state of Texas.

They added another commitment on Wednesday, as three-star EDGE Jalen Price locked in his commitment with Kansas State.

Price logged an official visit to Manhattan last weekend, his second time on campus this offseason as the Wildcats continued to surge to the top with the prized EDGE defender from Cedar Hill (Texas) High School.

“What’s exciting about my fit at Kansas State is the opportunities they will put me in to make plays. The scheme fits my playing style well,” Price told Rivals. “They made a pretty good big impression on me during the visit.”

Price was previously committed in-state to Baylor.

Oklahoma State was another finalist for Price.

The touted EGDE gravitated toward the defensive staff at Kansas State.

“What makes them such a strong fit is the way they plan to use me and let me be a playmaker, along with how they disguise their blitz to confuse the offensive linemen and get them off their tracks,” Price continued. “It should make it easier for me to make plays.”