Kansas State is attempting to fire now-former head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang for cause, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The cause is reportedly Tang’s inflammatory comments made about his players following last week’s loss to Cincinnati, according to The Mercury, the school’s student newspaper.

Following last Wednesday’s “embarrassing” 91-62 home loss to Cincinnati, Tang eviscerated his players’ effort in the game during a now-viral postgame press conference, declaring “these dudes did not deserve to wear this uniform.”

“This was embarrassing. These dudes did not deserve to wear this uniform,” Tang said Wednesday. “There will be very few in it next year. I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. We have practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning. We will get this thing right. I have no answers and no words.”

The Wildcats (10-15, 1-11 Big 12) are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and have lost 11 of their last 12 games to tie Utah for last place in the Big 12.

Since guiding the Wildcats to the Elite Eight his first season (2022-23), Tang is just 45-47 over the past three years. Kansas State was knocked out of the NIT First Round in 2024, failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 2025, and is poised to miss the NCAA Tournament once again in 2026. Tang finishes 71-57 in four seasons in Manhattan.

This report will be updated.