Kansas State formally parted ways with head coach Jerome Tang on Sunday, and three days later, the search for his replacement is beginning to take shape. On Tuesday, one of the Wildcats’ potential candidates wasn’t interested in speaking when approached about the opening in the Little Apple.

Belmont head coach Casey Alexander reportedly declined comment when The Tennessean reached out to ask about being connected to the Kansas State head coach opening. On3‘s Joe Tipton named Alexander on his initial KSU head coach hot board released Monday.

“It feels like Alexander would be more likely to take this job than (Saint Louis head coach Josh) Schertz,” Tipton wrote.

Alexander, 53, is in the midst of his seventh season and has the Bruins (24-4, 14-3 MVC) off to a strong start to the 2025-26 season with a 2.5-game lead on the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title. It’s his seventh consecutive 20-win season at his alma mater, where he served as an assistant for 16 years before taking over the program in 2019.

Kansas State attempting to fire Jerome Tang for cause for disparaging Wildcats players

Kansas State administrators are attempting to fire now-former head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang for cause to avoid paying his $18.7 million buyout, according to On3‘s Pete Nakos. The alleged cause is reportedly Tang’s inflammatory comments made about Wildcats players last week, according to The Manhattan Mercury.

Following last Wednesday’s “embarrassing” 91-62 home loss to Cincinnati, Tang publicly eviscerated his players’ effort in the game during a now-viral postgame press conference, declaring “these dudes did not deserve to wear this uniform.”

The Mercury reports that those disparaging comments are being viewed by Kansas State officials as having violated the terms of Tang’s employment contract. Specifically, the ninth clause under the “Specific Duties and Responsibilities” section of his contract stipulates the coach must be “conducting themself at all times in a manner consistent with the position of head coach, an instructor of student-athletes, and an ambassador and representative of K-State Athletics and the university,” per the Mercury.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Kansas State’s use of behavioral clauses in his contract will hold up to legal scrutiny should Tang sue to recoup his full $18.7 million buyout. But it’s at least being explored by university administrators.

The Wildcats were in the midst of a six-game losing streak and had lost 11 of their last 12 games prior to Tuesday night. K-State knocked off Baylor in Manhattan to improve to 11-15 overall and 2-11 in Big 12 play.