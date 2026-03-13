Kansas State coaching search: Casey Alexander's contract details revealed

The terms of newly hired Kansas State head coach Casey Alexander‘s contract have been revealed.

Alexander has signed a five-year deal to be the next head coach at K-State, per On3’s Joe Tipton. The deal is worth an average annual salary of $3.4 million, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The Chattanooga native signed a five-year, $4 million contract with Belmont back in 2019. This would mean his yearly salary came in around $800,000 per year, prior to a raise. According to BelmontVision.com, Alexander made $1.16 million in the 2023 fiscal year. This serves as a significant raise for the veteran head coach.

He replaces former head coach Jerome Tang in Manhattan. Tang, who was fired on Feb. 15, led the Wildcats to a 71-57 (29-39) record across nearly four seasons. The first season of the Tang era started out hot, as Kansas State posted a 26-10 record and made a run to the Elite Eight. The final three seasons of his tenure, however, were extremely disappointing. Kansas State posted a 45-47 record over that span, leading to his dismissal.

Alexander brings a boatload of accolades with him to Kansas State, including an ASUN Coach of the Year honor in 2019 and a MVC Coach of the Year honor in 2026. His head coaching career began at Stetson, where he led the Hatters to a 24-36 record before landing at Lipscomb in 2013. At the helm, Alexander led the Bisons to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018. They also finished as runner-ups in the 2019 National Invitational Tournament.

He has spent the past seven seasons at Belmont. Over that span, the Bruins posted a 166-60 record, but never reached the NCAA Tournament. They were poised to appear in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, however, before its cancelation. This past season, the program finished with a 26-5 regular season record, but lost to No. 9 seed Drake in the Quarterfinals of the MVC Tournament.

The program is desperately seeking a return to relevance, such as when it appeared in nine of 12 NCAA Tournaments from 2008-2019 with three Elite Eight appearances. By failing to make the NCAA Tournament this season, the Wildcats have now missed the Big Dance in six of the last seven seasons. They have also lost at least 10 games in seven consecutive seasons.