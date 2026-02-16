Four days after eviscerating his players following an “embarrassing” 91-62 home loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jerome Tang is out as Kansas State‘s head men’s basketball coach, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Kansas State formally parted ways with Tang on Sunday night and is attempting to do so for cause to avoid paying a reported $18 million buyout, per Nakos, reportedly due to last week’s public criticism, which The Mercury reports is viewed as a violation of his terms of employment.

The two sides were initially engaged in discussions regarding the terms of Tang’s buyout, per Nakos, but those conversations appear to have broken down. The Field of 68‘s Jeff Goodman had first report.

The Wildcats (10-15, 1-11 Big 12) are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and have lost 11 of their last 12 games to tie Utah for last place in the Big 12. Following Wednesday night’s blowout loss to the Bearkats, Tang went scorched earth on his team’s effort.

“This was embarrassing. These dudes did not deserve to wear this uniform,” Tang said Wednesday. “There will be very few in it next year. I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. We have practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning. We will get this thing right. I have no answers and no words.”

Since guiding the Wildcats to the Elite Eight his first season (2022-23), Tang is just 45-47 over the past three years. Kansas State was knocked out of the NIT First Round in 2024, failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 2025, and is poised to miss the NCAA Tournament once again in 2026. Tang finishes 71-57 in four seasons in Manhattan.

The Wildcats lost their seventh game in a row with Saturday’s 78-64 road loss to No. 3 Houston, their 11th loss in 12 conference games this season. Kansas State next hosts Baylor (13-12, 3-9 B12) on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats have not had winning stability since Bruce Weber departed following three consecutive losing seasons from 2019-21, and the fanbase is getting extremely restless.

K-State students have taken to wearing paper bags at recent games, including some referencing Tang’s $18 million-plus buyout with bags that read “Anybody got $18,675,000?” and “Donors save us.”

“I’d wear a paper bag too, if I was them,” Tang said.

Pardon the Interruption shreds Jerome Tang over viral press conference

ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon called out Tang for his criticism of his own players. The longstanding ESPN tandem addressed the viral press conference on Thursday night’s show, and ripped into the fourth-year head coach for how he treated his players.

“Can I ask the relevant question? Who recruited these people? Didn’t Tang recruit these people? He’s been there — he’s in his fourth season. So he didn’t inherit any of these people,” Kornheiser said. “So if mistakes are made, errors of judgment, they are his errors of judgment. I’m not saying he’s a bad coach. I was told he won 26 games in his first year and made the Elite Eight. He may have inherited some players on that team. But the team he’s got now, he clearly hates.”

— On3’s Daniel Hager and Riley Gates contributed to this report.