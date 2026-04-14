Former LSU forward Matt Gilhool has committed to Kansas State via the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced in a post on Instagram. Gilhool redshirted as a true freshman this past season at LSU.

Matt Gilhool played high school basketball at William Penn Charter (PA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 90 overall player and No. 18 power forward in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Gilhool was one of numerous LSU players who entered the transfer portal after the school hired Will Wade to be its next head men’s basketball coach. Though Gilhool ultimately redshirted at LSU, former Tigers head coach Matt McMahon spoke highly of the 6-foot-11 forward.

“Matt Gilhool is a highly skilled and versatile forward. He is an athletic finisher at the rim and can score with either hand in the post,” McMahon said. “Matt stretches the defense with his ability to shoot the three and space the court. He plays extremely hard and can really run the floor for his size. Matt will be very impactful in our rebounding and rim protection as he continues to get stronger.”

Gilhool is the sixth player who has committed to Kansas State via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins other notable players such as former Colorado State guard Brandon Rechsteiner and former Oregon forward Dezdrick Lindsay.

Kansas State finished the 2025-26 season with a 12-20 overall record and a 3-15 mark in conference play. In turn, the school fired head coach Jerome Tang in February and replaced him with Casey Alexander.

Alexander was Belmont‘s head coach from 2019-26. He led the program to three regular-season titles and one MVC Tournament championship. Now, Alexander is hungry to lead Kansas State to success.

“I’m not naive to anything that we’re walking into right here. It’s a heck of a league with some great teams and some Hall of Fame coaches, unbelievable venues, fan bases that dictate winning and losing,” Alexander said. “There’s a curve that’s out there for us, for sure, but I’m confident in who we are.

“I’m confident in how we’re going to do it, I’m confident we can win here, I’m confident we can win here quickly. I’m confident we can live here consistently, and that’ll be my job.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.