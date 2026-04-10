Former Oregon forward Dezdrick Lindsay has committed to Kansas State via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He spent two seasons with Ducks.

Lindsay made 32 appearances and eight starts for Oregon this past season. He averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.5 minutes per game. Lindsay shot 40.3% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Lindsay transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024-25 season. He redshirted during his first season at Oregon due to injury.

Before transferring to Oregon, Lindsay spent two seasons at Florida Southwestern. As a sophomore, Lindsay earned first team all-conference honors, while averaging 16.0 points per game.

Dezdrick Lindsay played high school basketball at Louisville Male (KY). He was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Lindsay will help fill the holes left by a wave of outgoing Kansas State transfers this offseason. Most notably, Kansas State leading scorer PJ Haggerty entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Kansas State finished the 2025-26 season with a 12-20 overall record and a 3-15 mark in conference play. In turn, the school fired head coach Jerome Tang in February and replaced him with Casey Alexander.

Alexander was Belmont‘s head coach from 2019-26. He led the program to three regular-season titles and one MVC Tournament championship. Now, Alexander is hungry to lead Kansas State to success.

“I’m not naive to anything that we’re walking into right here. It’s a heck of a league with some great teams and some Hall of Fame coaches, unbelievable venues, fan bases that dictate winning and losing,” Alexander said. “There’s a curve that’s out there for us, for sure, but I’m confident in who we are.

“I’m confident in how we’re going to do it, I’m confident we can win here, I’m confident we can win here quickly. I’m confident we can live here consistently, and that’ll be my job.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.