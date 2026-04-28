2026 NBA Draft: Early entry list features just 71 players, lowest since 2003

The 2026 NBA Draft will be heavily impacted by the NIL market in college basketball, with just 71 early entrants filing paperwork this year. Even among the players who did insert their name, several have already committed to schools and are likely to withdraw before the deadline.

In the meantime, those who chose to go through the NBA Draft process will workout in front of scouts and get feedback on what they must improve to play at the next level. In a loaded class of freshmen, it will also be worth tracking how many stay vs. a look at the 2027 class.

Already, this list includes the fewest players since 2003, and shows a continued dropoff from past seasons as the number continued to trend down. The peak hit in 2022 with 363 early entries.

Here is a full list of the players which input their name before the NBA Draft’s early entry deadline for 2026. They have until May 27 to withdraw and return to college basketball.

2026 NBA Draft early entrants

All names are listed alphabetically

Matt Able, NC State > North Carolina

Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Amari Allen, Alabama

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Alijah Arenas, USC (Withdrawn)

Flory Bidunga, Kansas > Louisville

Finley Bizjack, Butler > West Virginia

John Blackwell, Wisconsin > Duke

Shane Blakeney, Drexel > South Carolina

Anton Bonke, Charlotte > Michigan State

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Mikel Brown, Louisville

Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane > SMU

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Chris Cenac, Houston

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Jacob Cofie, USC

Cruz Davis, Hofstra > Texas Tech

Kennard Davis, BYU > Transfer Portal

Keanu Dawes, Utah > Kansas

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Gabe Dynes, USC > Louisville

Eian Elmer, Miami (OH) > Wisconsin

Isaiah Evans, Duke

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Colby Garland, SJSU > Georgia Tech

Allen Graves, Santa Clara > Transfer Portal

Juke Harris, Wake Forest > Transfer Portal

Isiah Harwell, Houston > Gonzaga

Lou Hutchinson, Alabama A&M

Morez Johnson, Michigan

Acaden Lewis, Villanova > Miami

Aday Mara, Michigan

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State > Transfer Portal

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Paulius Murauskas, St. Mary’s > Arizona State

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Dennis Parker, Radford > Transfer Portal

Koa Peat, Arizona

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Sebastian Rancik, Colorado > Florida State

Billy Richmond, Arkansas

Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Aiden Tobiason, Temple > Syracuse

Bryson Tucker, Washington

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

LeJuan Watts, Texas Tech > Washington

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor > Transfer Portal

International entries

All names are listed alphabetically

Mohammad Amini

Pavle Backo

Bassala Bagayoko

Francesco Ferrari

Marc-Owen Fodzo Dada

Vsevolod Ishchenko

Jack Kayil

Sergio de Larrea

Karim Lopez

Alexandros Samodurov

Luigi Suigo