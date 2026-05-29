2026 NBA Draft: ESPN ranks Top 100 player big board after withdrawal deadline

The withdrawal deadline for the 2026 NBA Draft has come and gone. That gives the basketball world a clear look at who will be available to be drafted.

While the first four selections in the Draft are pretty concrete, the abundance of talent available will make the remainder of the First and Second Rounds completely unpredictable. Just 25 days from the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft, ESPN has ranked its top-100 players ready to be selected. 92 of the players played college basketball last season, while eight came from international basketball.

Without further ado, here is the 100-player big board from ESPN’s Jeremy Woo.

Following a historic freshman season at BYU, star forward AJ Dybantsa ranks as ESPN’s top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft. In his lone season in Provo, Dybantsa made an everlasting mark. Dybantsa scored the third-most points in a season by a freshman in NCAA history (894), led the country in scoring (25.5 points), and broke 19 program freshman season/single-game records. He was named a Consensus All-American and earned First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors.

Dybantsa entered the season as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country and played like it all season long. He cemented his mark as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the Draft thanks to a strong end to the season, which saw him score 20-plus points in his final 14 games. This included a 40-point performance in the Cougars’ NCAA Tournament First Round loss to Texas.

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Kansas guard Darryn Peterson struggled with cramping and on-and-off injuries during his lone season playing under legendary head coach Bill Self, but looked like one of the best players in the sport when he was on the court. The Canton, Ohio, native earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors, as he averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Peterson’s best game of the season came in Kansas‘ 104-00 OT victory over TCU on Jan. 6. In that win, Peterson scored 32 points (fourth most by a freshman in the Bill Self era) on 44.8% shooting from the field. The freshman totaled 12 20-plus point games, even hitting the mark in three of the Jayhawks’ four postseason games. This included a 28-point performance in Kansas’ NCAA Tournament First Round victory over Cal Baptist.

Duke freshman power forward Cameron Boozer ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect in the NBA Draft. Boozer etched his name in the program’s history books this season, becoming the 14th player in Duke history to be named National Player of the Year. Duke enjoyed back-to-back winners of the award, as Cooper Flagg was named NPOY last season.

Boozer willed the Blue Devils to a 35-3 record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to No. 2 seed UConn 73-72, marking a second consecutive heartbreaking end to the Tournament for the Blue Devils. In the loss, Boozer scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds. On the season, the Miami native averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds. He recorded 22 double-doubles.

Caleb Wilson had his lone season at North Carolina, unfortunately, cut short due to a broken thumb. However, he is still tabbed as ESPN’s No. 4 prospect in the NBA Draft. In 24 games, Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. He was named a Consensus All-American, along with earning First Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team honors. Wilson was unable to compete in the NCAA Tournament. This led to the Tar Heels being knocked out of the First Round by No. 11 seed VCU.

At the time of Wilson’s unfortunate injury, he was surging as one of the best players in the sport. This was shown on full display during North Carolina’s upset of rival No. 4 Duke on Feb. 7, in which he scored 23 points on 8-12 shooting from the field. He is looking to become the first Tar Heel selected in the top four of an NBA Draft since Marvin Williams in 2005 (No. 2 overall).

Illinois freshman point guard Keaton Wagler entered the 2025-26 college basketball season as a three-star recruit, but will now surely be selected within the top-10 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Wagler exploded as one of the best freshmen in the country this season, averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for an Illini team that made a run to the Final Four for the first time since 2005. Wagler, who shot 39.7% from three-point range, earned Stephen Curry comparisons throughout the season.

He was named a Consensus All-American this season. He also earned First Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. Wagler was also named the recipient of the Jerry West Award, given to college basketball’s top shooting guard. His best moment of the season came in Illinois’ 88-82 road victory over No. 4 Purdue on Jan. 24, in which he scored 46 points.

The reigning SEC Player of the Year, Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. seems poised to become John Calipari‘s 21st player selected within the top 10 in the NBA Draft. Acuff Jr. was so good for Arkansas this season that it created a conversation regarding whether or not he was the best point guard to ever play for Calipari. In 36 games, the Detroit native averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds. He became the first SEC player since Pete Maravich(1969-70) to lead the SEC in both scoring and assists.

Acuff Jr.’s signature moment in Fayetteville came during Arkansas‘ 117-115 2OT loss to No. 25 Alabama on Feb. 18, in a game that many considered to be one of the best of the year. The star guard scored 49 points on 16-of-27 shooting from the field. Acuff Jr. also scored 30-plus points in three of Arkansas’ six postseason games, including a 37-point performance in a SEC Tournament Quarterfinal win over Oklahoma and a 36-point performance in an NCAA Tournament Second Round win over High Point.

Louisville’s Third Team All-ACC guard, Mikel Brown Jr., is tabbed as the No. 7 overall prospect in the NBA draft by ESPN. If selected in the top-10, Brown Jr. will become Louisville’s player to go in the top-10 since Samaki Walker in 1996. In 21 games this season, the Orlando native averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. Brown Jr. struggled with the injury bug this season, however, missing 14 of Louisville’s 35 games.

When he was on the court, Brown Jr. was seemingly one of the best players in the ACC. His availability, however, prevented the Cardinals from returning to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. His best game of the season came in Louisville’s dominant 118-77 win over Will Wade and NC State on Feb. 9, which saw him score a career-high 45 points.

Houston point guard Kingston Flemings looks to make it two top-10 selections for the program in the past three NBA Drafts (Jarace Walker at No. 8 in 2023). Flemings, who was named First Team All-Big 12 and All-Big 12 Freshman Team, averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds for the Cougars this season. Houston compiled a 30-7 record and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 3 seed Illinois in the Sweet Sixteen.

Flemings was one of the most dominant freshman guards in the country this season. On the night when Darius Acuff Jr. scored 49 points against Alabama, Flemings scored a career-high 42 points in a 90-86 loss to No. 12 Texas Tech. Although both performances ended in a loss, it truly showed just how special the guard play was from the freshman class this season.

In his lone season in Knoxville, Tennessee, power forward Nate Ament made an indelible mark on Volunteer fans. Ament became a massive fan-favorite, averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for a Tennessee program that made a third consecutive appearance in the Elite Eight. He was named a Second Team All-SEC selection, along with being tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Ament appears to be on his way to being Rick Barnes‘ first top-10 NBA Draft selection since Tristan Thompson in 2011.

Ament contributed seven 20-plus point performances in SEC play this season. This includes 29-point performances in wins over Oklahoma and No. 17 Alabama. He goes down as one of the best freshmen in Tennessee program history, and will certainly be one of the highest drafted in program history.

Aday Mara‘s decision to transfer from UCLA to Michigan ahead of the 2025-26 season paid off massively for the 7’3″ center. He helped the Wolverines to a National Championship and is now projected as a top-10 selection in the NBA Draft. In his lone season at Michigan, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks.

He dominated throughout Michigan‘s run to a National Championship, averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks throughout six NCAA Tournament games. Mara is one of three Michigan players projected to be selected within the First Round of the Draft. Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. are also present. The trio helped propel Michigan to its first National Championship win since 1989 this season.

Prospects 11-50

11. Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona

12. Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

13. Karim López, PF, Mexico

14. Morez Johnson Jr., C, Michigan

15. Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

16. Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

17. Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

18. Christian Anderson, PG, Texas Tech

19. Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

20. Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

21. Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Houston

22. Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

23. Dailyn Swain, SF, Texas

24. Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

25. Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

26. Meleek Thomas, SG, Arkansas

27. Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

28. Henri Veesaar, PF, North Carolina

29. Zuby Ejiofor, C, St. John’s

30. Alex Karaban, PF, UConn

31. Joshua Jefferson, PF, Iowa State

32. Luigi Suigo, C, Italy

33. Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn

34. Sergio de Larrea, SG, Spain

35. Ryan Conwell, SG, Louisville

36. Baba Miller, PF, Cincinnati

37. Jack Kayil, SG, Germany

38. Braden Smith, PG, Purdue

39. Jaden Bradley, PG, Arizona

40. Trevon Brazile, PF, Arkansas

41. Richie Saunders, SG, BYU

42. Dillon Mitchell, PF, St. John’s

43. Ugonna Onyenso, C, Virginia

44. Ja’Kobi Gillespie, PG, Tennessee

45. Emanuel Sharp, SG, Houston

46. Felix Okpara, C, Tennessee

47. Izaiyah Nelson, C, USF

48. Bryce Hopkins, SF, St. John’s

49. Tobe Awaka, PF, Arizona

Prospects 51-100

50. Tyler Nickel, SF, Vanderbilt

51. Tobi Lawal, PF, Virginia Tech

52. Bruce Thornton, PG, Ohio State

53. Nico Martinelli, PF, Northwestern

54. Maliq Brown, C, Duke

55. Kylan Boswell, SG, Illinois

56. Tyler Bilodeau, PF, UCLA

57. Otega Oweh, SG, Kentucky

58. Milos Uzan, PG, Houston

59. Noam Yaacov, PG, Israel

60. Vsevolod Ishchenko, SG, Russia

61. Nate Bittle, C, Oregon

62. Oscar Cluff, C, Purdue

63. Keyshawn Hall, SF, Auburn

64. Darrion Williams, SF, NC State

65. Graham Ike, C, Gonzaga

66. Trey Kaufman-Renn, C, Purdue

67. Malique Lewis, SF, Australia

68. Pavel Backo, C, Serbia

69. Tamin Lipsey, PG, Iowa State

70. Michael Ajayi, SF, Butler

71. Quadir Copeland, PG, NC State

72. Jaden Henley, SF, Grand Canyon

73. Rafael Castro, C, George Washington

74. Jaron Pierre Jr., PG, SMU

75. Aaron Nkrumah, SG, Tennessee State

76. Tre Donaldson, PG, Miami

77. Nick Boyd, PG, Wisconsin

78. Seth Trimble, PG, North Carolina

79. Mark Mitchell, PF, Missouri

80. Malik Reneau, PF, Miami

81. Ernest Udeh Jr., C, Miami

82. Elijah Mahi, PF, Santa Clara

83. Duke Miles, PG, Vanderbilt

84. Jaxon Kohler, PF, Michigan State

85. Jalen Washington, PF, Vanderbilt

86. Lamar Wilkerson, SG, Indiana

87. Tucker DeVries, SF, Indiana

88. Tre Carroll, SF, Xavier

89. Isaac McKneely, SG, Louisville

90. Melvin Council Jr., PG, Kansas

91. Cade Tyson, SF, Minnesota

92. William Kyle III, PF, Syracuse

93. Peter Suder, SG, Miami (OH)

94. Donovan Atwell, SG, Texas Tech

95. Josh Dix, SG, Creighton

96. Fletcher Loyer, SG, Purdue

97. Lajae Jones, SF, Florida State

98. Xaivian Lee, PG, Florida

99. Jaylin Sellers, SG, Providence

100. Kashie Natt, SG, Sam Houston