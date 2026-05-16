2026 NBA Mock Draft: USA Today updates first-round projections after NBA Draft Combine

One of the most important events of draft season, the NBA Draft Combine, is now a figment of the past. Some players won big and skyrocketed up the Draft board, while others disappointed. With just 38 days remaining until the Draft, it’s safe to say that excitement for the event is now building rapidly.

In the immediate aftermath of the Combine, USA Today’s Mark Giannotto has released his latest Mock Draft. The entirety of the top-10 consists of freshmen, led by BYU‘s AJ Dybantsa, Kansas‘ Darryn Peterson, and Duke‘s Cameron Boozer. The first non-freshman off the board here is Michigan‘s Aday Mara. Twenty-eight of the projected 30 First Round picks also played college basketball this season.

The First Round of USA Today‘s latest NBA Mock Draft is below.

Combine Measurables: 7-0.25 Wingspan, 8-10 Standing Reach

Following a historic freshman season at BYU, star forward AJ Dybantsa is projected to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards. In his lone season in Provo, Dybantsa made an everlasting mark. Dybantsa scored the third-most points in a season by a freshman in NCAA history (894), led the country in scoring (25.5 points), and broke 19 program freshman season/single-game records. He was named a Consensus All-American and earned First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors.

Dybantsa entered the season as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country and played like it all season long. He cemented his mark as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the Draft thanks to a strong end to the season, which saw him score 20-plus points in his final 14 games. This included a 40-point performance in the Cougars’ NCAA Tournament First Round loss to Texas. Washington would be hitting big with the pick, as All-NBA point guard Trae Young and future Basketball Hall of Fame center Anthony Davis (as of now) would be joining Dybantsa on the court next season.

Combine Measurables: 6-9.75 Wingspan, 8-7 Standing Reach

The Utah Jazz were one of the big winners of the NBA Draft Lottery, garnering the No. 2 overall pick. Utah is projected to select Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with the pick, giving the Jazz one of the best scorers in the Draft. Peterson struggled with cramping and on-and-off injuries during his lone season at Kansas, but looked like one of the best players in the sport when he was on the court. The Canton, OH native earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors, as he averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Peterson’s best game of the season came in Kansas‘ 104-00 OT victory over TCU on Jan. 6. In that win, Peterson scored 32 points (fourth most by a freshman in the Bill Self era) on 44.8% shooting from the field. The freshman totaled 12 20-plus point games, even hitting the mark in three of the Jayhawks’ four postseason games. This included a 28-point performance in Kansas‘ NCAA Tournament First Round victory over Cal Baptist.

Combine Measurables: 7-1.5 Wingspan, 9-0 Standing Reach

Duke freshman power forward Cameron Boozer is projected to be off the board at pick No. 3 to the Memphis Grizzlies in USA Today’s latest NBA Mock Draft. Boozer etched his name in the program’s history books this season, becoming the 14th player in Duke history to be named National Player of the Year. Duke enjoyed back-to-back winners of the award, as Cooper Flagg was named NPOY last season.

Boozer willed the Blue Devils to a 35-3 record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to No. 2 seed UConn 73-72, marking a second consecutive heartbreaking end to the Tournament for the Blue Devils. In the loss, Boozer scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds. On the season, the Miami native averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds. He recorded 22 double-doubles.

Combine Measurables: 7-0.25 Wingspan, 9-0 Standing Reach

Caleb Wilson had his lone season at North Carolina unfortunately cut short due to a broken thumb. However, he is still projected to be selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls. In 24 games, Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. He was named a Consensus All-American, along with earning First Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team honors. Wilson was unable to compete in the NCAA Tournament. This led to the Tar Heels being knocked out of the First Round by No. 11 seed VCU.

At the time of Wilson’s unfortunate injury, he was surging as one of the best players in the sport. This was shown on full display during North Carolina‘s upset of rival No. 4 Duke on Feb. 7, in which he scored 23 points on 8-12 shooting from the field. His addition to Chicago’s roster would provide a massive spark to a franchise desperately seeking success. He’d join a young core consisting of players such as Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey, and Rob Dillingham.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, PG, Illinois

Combine Measurables: 6-6.25 Wingspan, 8-4 Standing Reach

Illinois freshman point guard Keaton Wagler entered the 2025-26 college basketball season as a three-star recruit, but will now surely be selected within the top 10 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Wagler exploded as one of the best freshmen in the country this season, averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for an Illini team that made a run to the Final Four for the first time since 2005. Wagler, who shot 39.7% from three-point range, earned Stephen Curry comparisons throughout the season.

He was named a Consensus All-American this season. He also earned First Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. Wagler was also named the recipient of the Jerry West Award, given to college basketball’s top shooting guard. His best moment of the season came in Illinois’ 88-82 road victory over No. 4 Purdue on Jan. 24, in which he scored 46 points. The Clippers earned this pick in their trade with the Pacers this season, which sent Ivica Zubac to Indiana.

Combine Measurables: 6-7 Wingspan, 8-2.5 Standing Reach

Reigning SEC Player of the Year, Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. seems poised to become John Calipari‘s 21st player selected within the top 10 in the NBA Draft. Acuff Jr. was so good for Arkansas this season that it created a conversation regarding whether or not he was the best point guard to ever play for Calipari. In 36 games, the Detroit native averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds. He became the first SEC player since Pete Maravich (1969-70) to lead the SEC in both scoring and assists.

Acuff Jr.’s signature moment in Fayetteville came during Arkansas‘ 117-115 2OT loss to No. 25 Alabama on Feb. 18, in a game that many considered to be one of the best of the year. The star guard scored 49 points on 16-of-27 shooting from the field. Acuff Jr. also scored 30-plus points in three of Arkansas‘ six postseason games, including a 37-point performance in a SEC Tournament Quarterfinal win over Oklahoma and a 36-point performance in a NCAA Tournament Second Round win over High Point.

Combine Measurables: 6-7.5 Wingspan, 8-4.5 Standing Reach

Louisville‘s Third Team All-ACC guard, Mikel Brown Jr., is projected to be selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Sacramento Kings. If selected in the top-10, Brown Jr. will become Louisville‘s player to go in the top-10 since Samaki Walker in 1996. In 21 games this season, the Orlando native averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. Brown Jr. struggled with the injury bug this season, however, missing 14 of Louisville‘s 35 games.

When he was on the court, Brown Jr. was seemingly one of the best players in the ACC. His availability, however, prevented the Cardinals from returning to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. His best game of the season came in Louisville‘s dominant 118-77 win over Will Wade and NC State on Feb. 9, which saw him score a career-high 45 points. Brown Jr. would give the Kings a young, flashy point guard to build on for the future.

Combine Measurables: 6-3.5 Wingspan, 8-2.5 Standing Reach

Houston point guard Kingston Flemings looks to make it two top-10 selections for the program in the past three NBA Drafts (Jarace Walker at No. 8 in 2023). Flemings, who was named First Team All-Big 12 and All-Big 12 Freshman Team, averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds for the Cougars this season. Houston compiled a 30-7 record and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 3 seed Illinois in the Sweet Sixteen.

Flemings was one of the most dominant freshman guards in the country this season. On the night when Darius Acuff Jr. scored 49 points against Alabama, Flemings scored a career-high 42 points in a 90-86 loss to No. 12 Texas Tech. Although both performances ended in a loss, it truly showed just how special the guard play was from the freshman class this season.

Combine Measurables: 6-6 Wingspan, 8-2.5 Standing Reach

After months of NBA Mock Drafts, Arizona combo-guard Brayden Burries finally finds his name listed as a potential top-10 pick. In this Mock, Burries is projected to be off the board at No. 9 to the Dallas Mavericks. Many Mocks have Dallas landing on Louisville‘s Mikel Brown with this pick, but with Brown off the board at No. 7, Burries is the pick here. In his lone season at Arizona, Burries averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Burries was pivotal in Arizona‘s first run to the Final Four since 2001. The California native scored at least 13 points in all five of the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament games, although he shot a combined 8-26 from the field in the Elite Eight and Final Four games. Arizona‘s combo-guard is looking to become the program’s first top-10 selection in the NBA Draft since 2022 (Bennedict Mathurin at No. 6).

Combine Measurables: 6-11.5 Wingspan, 9-1.5 Standing Reach

In his lone season in Knoxville, Tennessee power forward Nate Ament made an indelible mark on Volunteer fans. Ament became a massive fan-favorite, averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for a Tennessee program that made a third consecutive appearance in the Elite Eight. He was named a Second Team All-SEC selection, along with being tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Ament appears to be on his way to being Rick Barnes‘ first top-10 NBA Draft selection since Tristan Thompson in 2011.

Ament contributed seven 20-plus point performances in SEC play this season. This includes 29-point performances in wins over Oklahoma and No. 17 Alabama. He goes down as one of the best freshmen in Tennessee program history, and will certainly be one of the highest drafted in program history.

Picks 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon, PG, Alabama

14. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, PF, Washington

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Chris Cenac Jr., PF, Houston

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Karim Lopez, PF, New Zealand Breakers

19. Toronto Raptors: Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Morez Johnson Jr., C, Michigan

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Christian Anderson, SG, Texas Tech

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

24. New York Knicks: Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

26. Denver Nuggets: Amari Allen, SF, Alabama

27. Boston Celtics: Luigi Suigo, C, KK Mega Basket

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SA): Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Dailyn Swain, SF, Texas