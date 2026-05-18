2026 NBA Mock Draft: Yahoo updates picks after combine, projects first-round promise

With the 2026 NBA Draft Combine now in the books, analyst and scouts alike have a lot more information to work off of as the draft nears. So naturally, plenty of NBA mock drafts have now been updated.

Yahoo! Sports provided its up-to-date mock draft on Monday, going the full two rounds deep. It didn’t necessarily have a ton of surprises in the early going in what should be a fascinating top half of the draft. But it did have an interesting nugget: Alba Berlin guard Jack Kayil has reportedly received a first-round promise.

Meanwhile, the mock draft does have some selections later on that raise an eyebrow. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the complete Yahoo! Sports two-round NBA mock draft from Kevin O’Connor below.

1. F AJ Dybantsa, BYU – Washington

After a lot of back-and-forth during the season, Dybantsa has emerged as the favorite to go No. 1 overall in most current mock drafts. Washington would do well to land the BYU standout, who had an incredible freshman season.

During the year, Dybantsa scored an incredible 25.5 points per game. Meanwhile, he also filled the stat sheet in other ways, averaging 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He can do it all.

2. G Darryn Peterson, Kansas – Utah

The big question about Peterson is his usage rate, which was very up and down at Kansas. His talent, though, is unquestionably at the top of the draft class along with the likes of Dybantsa and Boozer. Can he be a consistent every night presence?

If so, the Jazz would be getting a monster. Peterson tallied 20.2 points per game, while also grabbing 4.2 boards per contest, dishing out 1.6 assists and snagging 1.4 steals per game. He has one of the best shooting strokes in the class.

3. F Cameron Boozer, Duke – Memphis

Boozer takes no longer to come off the board. Most view him as a very high floor player, though there are question marks about whether his ceiling is quite as high as some others at the top of the draft class.

In any case, Memphis lands an instant-impact player here in the mock draft. Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest as a freshman at Duke.

Some NBA mock drafts, notably one from Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, has Wilson going above Boozer. Not here, as O’Connor likes Wilson to come off the board at No. 4.

In any case, it would be an excellent pick for Chicago. Wilson has some of the best upside in the draft. In his one year at North Carolina, he went for 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The Tar Heels were never the same after his injury.

5. G Brayden Burries, Arizona – LA Clippers

The Arizona shooting guard is one of the best pure shooters in the class, and the Clippers land a quality piece in this mock draft at pick No. 5. Because the Wildcats reached the Final Four, Burries also got some high-quality experience.

Can he turn that into production at the NBA level? He averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also shot 39.1% from 3-point range during his freshman season with the Wildcats.

6. G Keaton Wagler, Illinois – Brooklyn

Brooklyn will likely be searching for the best prospect available at this point in the draft. For Yahoo! Sports and O’Connor, that’s unquestionably the freshman out of Illinois in this NBA mock draft.

Wagler was remarkably good in his lone season with the Fighting Illini. He was a floor captain who shot 39.7% from 3-point range. He also averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

7. G Darius Acuff, Arkansas – Sacramento

Acuff’s size won’t blow anyone away, and that’s the primary hurdle he’ll have to overcome at the next level. But his scoring ability is absolutely remarkable. He was a night-in, night-out threat in one of the toughest leagues in college basketball.

He finished the year averaging 23.5 points per game, shooting 44.0% from 3-point range. That’s deadly. He also averaged 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Some analysts have Brown as a potential top-five talent in the draft, available this late mainly due to injury concerns that limited him to just 21 games this season for Louisville. But when he was on the floor he was a huge difference-maker for the Cardinals.

Brown averaged 18.2 points per game, to go along with 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds. His shooting has room for improvement; he finished the year shooting 34.4% from 3-point range. Can he stay healthy?

9. F Karim López, New Zealand Breakers – Dallas

Some have López as the best prospect to ever come out of Mexico. He has a chance to be the first Mexican-born player to be selected in the first round, and that’s exactly what Yahoo! Sports sees happening in this NBA mock draft.

At 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, López is a slashing forward who has some serious versatility to his game. He’s a very good defender, offering considerable rim protection.

10. F Nate Ament, Tennessee – Milwaukee

Ament is still a bit of a raw prospect but the tools are out of this world. He’s got excellent length and is just starting to understand how to use it. Milwaukee would be hoping to get him the rest of the way there.

The Tennessee star averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also dished out 2.3 assists per game and shot 33.3% from 3-point range — respectable enough for a player with his length and the ability to do multiple things offensively.

Rest of Round 1 – 2026 NBA Mock Draft

Round 2 – 2026 NBA Mock Draft