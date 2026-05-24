2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket: May 24 Field of 64 projections

Bids have been stolen already, and the final day of conference tournament week has arrived. As we prepare for Sunday’s action across college baseball, On3 has updated our 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament projections.

In this morning’s Field of 64, one new host has emerged. The SEC leads the way with eight hosts, followed by the ACC (3), Big Ten (3), Big 12 (1) and Sun Belt (1).

As for overall NCAA Tournament bids, the SEC again leads the way with 11 teams. Other multi-bid leagues are the ACC (8), Big 12 (7), Big Ten (4), Sun Belt (4), Conference USA (3), American (2), Big West (2) and Southern (2).

The 16 regional host sites will be announced by the NCAA on Sunday night. We’ll have a fresh Field of 64 following the announcement this evening ahead of the full bracket reveal on Monday.

2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Bubble Watch

Last Four In: TCU, East Carolina, Mercer, Virginia Tech

First Four Out: Kentucky, Texas State, NC State, High Point

Next Four Out: Pittsburgh, Michigan, Miami (OH), Purdue

There’s a slight shift on the bubble this morning. Texas State was in the last four in yesterday, but fall down to the first four out while Troy moves from first four out to in the field and above the last four in line. Troy is up to No. 34 in RPI, while Texas State is No. 42. Of note, East Carolina plays in the American Championship game on Sunday with a chance to earn the automatic bid, which would push UTSA to the bubble. UTSA would likely fall out behind a couple of teams currently in the next four out.

Los Angeles Regional

1. UCLA (1)*

2. Boston College (32)

3. Cal Poly*

4. Saint Mary’s*

No change here. UCLA needed a walk-off win to come from behind and defeat USC on Saturday to reach the Big Ten Championship game. The Bruins will face off against Oregon on Sunday with the chance to secure a tournament title and fully solidify themselves as the top overall seed.

Fayetteville Regional

1. Arkansas (16)

2. West Virginia (17)

3. Virginia Tech

4. Eastern Illinois*

We’ve been eyeing Arkansas as a sneaky contender to host for weeks, and they get the nod in today’s NCAA Tournament projections. The Razorbacks have won their way into the SEC Championship, where they’ll face Georgia on Sunday. West Virginia was an extremely difficult cut from the hosting line after they lost to Kansas in the Big 12 Championship.

Gainesville Regional

1. Florida (8)

2. Coastal Carolina (25)

3. USC Upstate*

4. Florida A&M*

Florida lost to Georgia on Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinals, falling just short of reaching the championship game. Still, the Gators get the nod as our final top eight seed. They currently sit No. 11 in RPI and No. 2 in strength of schedule after the loss.

Tallahassee Regional

1. Florida State (9)

2. Oklahoma State (24)

3. Liberty

4. Holy Cross*

Florida State without a doubt has a case for the top eight, but they’re our No. 9 overall seed in today’s NCAA Tournament field. The Seminoles are No. 7 in RPI and No. 5 in strength of schedule. This sets up a potential Florida-Florida State matchup in super regionals, too.

Auburn Regional

1. Auburn (5)

2. Virginia (29)

3. East Carolina

4. Rhode Island*

Auburn remains our No. 5 overall seed on Sunday. They are a top eight lock, as they currently sit No. 3 in RPI and No. 1 in strength of schedule. Realistically, they could be seeded as high as No. 3 overall. They fall in just short of the top four in our projections.

Lawrence Regional

1. Kansas (12)*

2. Wake Forest (22)

3. Troy

4. Yale*

Kansas won the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament championships. The Jayhawks are on an incredible run, putting them as our No. 12 overall seed on Sunday. They currently sit No. 18 in RPI with 22 wins across Quads 1 and 2.

Chapel Hill Regional

1. North Carolina (4)

2. Oklahoma (28)

3. Campbell*

4. Illinois-Chicago*

North Carolina will take on Georgia Tech today for the ACC Tournament title. If the Tar Heels win, they’d have a compelling case to be the No. 2 or No. 3 overall seed and slot in above the Yellow Jackets. Even with a loss, UNC probably won’t finish anywhere lower than No. 4 or No. 5 overall.

Lincoln Regional

1. Nebraska (13)

2. Ole Miss (20)

3. Northern Illinois*

4. St. John’s*

Nebraska fell on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament to Oregon, with their run ending in the semifinals. Still, they are safe as a host and come in as our No. 13 overall seed in today’s NCAA Tournament projections. Nebraska is No. 10 in RPI entering the day.

Atlanta Regional

1. Georgia Tech (2)*

2. Louisiana (31)

3. Mercer

4. Long Island*

Georgia Tech is onto the ACC Tournament championship game, taking on North Carolina on Sunday. A win would secure the Yellow Jackets as the No. 2 overall seed, with at least an argument for the top seed. A loss could push them down to No. 3 or No. 4. Louisiana, of note, also surges up to a 2-seed today. They’re up to No. 32 in RPI after securing a spot in the Sun Belt Tournament championship.

Starkville Regional

1. Mississippi State (15)

2. USC (18)

3. Arizona State

4. Rider*

Mississippi State is currently No. 12 in RPI, but they don’t feel secure as a host. It was between them and West Virginia to drop out of the top 16 as Arkansas joined. The Bulldogs being that high in RPI helped them hold onto their spot as a host, but they’ll be watching closely when the sites are revealed on Sunday night.

Tuscaloosa Regional

1. Alabama (7)

2. Jacksonville State (26)*

3. TCU

4. South Dakota State*

Alabama remains a top eight seed in our NCAA Tournament field, coming in at No. 7 overall entering Sunday. They’re currently No. 6 in RPI and No. 3 in strength of schedule, which is a pretty tough resume to turn down for top eight consideration.

College Station Regional

1. Texas A&M (10)

2. Cincinnati (21)

3. Tarleton State*

4. Lamar*

Texas A&M is currently No. 13 in RPI and No. 16 in strength of schedule. They went 18-11 during the SEC regular season, and are safe as a regional host entering the final day of conference tournament week. They likely fall just outside of the top eight.

Austin Regional

1. Texas (6)

2. Miami (27)

3. UTSA*

4. Lipscomb*

Texas stands pat as our No. 6 overall seed in today’s NCAA Tournament field. The Longhorns are No. 5 in RPI and No. 9 in strength of schedule after going 19-10 in the SEC during the regular season. They went 0-1 in the SEC Tournament.

Hattiesburg Regional

1. Southern Miss (11)*

2. Tennessee (23)

3. UCF

4. Binghamton*

Southern Miss must defeat Troy on Sunday morning to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament championship game. They’ll then need to defeat Louisiana to take home the title. Still, Southern Miss feels pretty safe as a host. They could drop a few spots, but they stick at No. 11 entering the day.

Athens Regional

1. Georgia (3)*

2. Missouri State (30)

3. The Citadel*

4. Milwaukee*

Georgia will take on Arkansas in the SEC Tournament championship on Sunday. The Bulldogs have gotten their RPI up to No. 8 this week, putting them in position to host as a top seed. A tournament title would lock them into the top four, at the very least.

Eugene Regional

1. Oregon (14)

2. Oregon State (19)

3. UC Santa Barbara

4. Washington State*

Oregon was our No. 16 and final seed as a host yesterday, and they’re now up two spots to No. 14. The Ducks are No. 15 in RPI after defeating Nebraska on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship. A win against UCLA in the title game would lock Oregon in as a host. They’re one of a couple teams that’s right on the line.